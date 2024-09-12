The Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles are hungry for a win in Week 2 but for very different reasons. For the Raheem Morris-led squad, they are trying to prove that their revamped roster has what it takes to compete for a postseason spot. Nick Sirianni, on the other hand, wants to continue their run such that they prove that they are worthy to be called Super Bowl contenders. The big determining factors of who comes out with the win column entry would be Saquon Barkley and Bijan Robinson.

While the NFL has clearly made a transition to have air attacks, the running back spot is still very important. This is why Saquon Barkley hopes that the Falcons don't utilize Bijan Robinson much such that the Eagles could come out on top when Week 2 arrives, via Zach Berman of PHLY.

“I love Bijan. Bijan's one of my favorite backs to watch. I was watching his highlight tapes on YouTube this offseason and texted him, ‘Man, you're special.' He's going to be more special. Hopefully not a special Monday — not even close to that — but big fan of his game since college. The future is bright for him,” the Eagles running back declared.

Against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Robinson was helping the Falcons on every down. By the end of the matchup, he notched 68 rushing yards on 18 carries. This gave Raheem Morris' squad an average gain of 3.8 yards whenever he held the ball.

Will Saquon Barkley increase his production for the Eagles?

Barkley did not at all have a bad game against the Green Bay Packers. In fact, Nick Sirianni was using his running back quite a lot despite the field being difficult to find a grip on. Nonetheless, he rushed 24 times which gave the Eagles an average gain of 4.5 yards. This gave him an astounding total of 109 rushing yards by the end of the game.

His insane acumen to read defenses at the end zone was also on display for the Eagles. Barkley notched two touchdowns. Moreover, it was also not his running game which was phenomenal. Jalen Hurts also gave Barkley two darts and he made the most out of it. He got 23 yards off those two passes and even added to his touchdown total which makes the final tally clock in at three touchdowns.

Will Raheem Morris be able to put the proper personnel on him? Are the Eagles going to decimate this squad instead? Only time will tell.