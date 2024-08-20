The Philadelphia Eagles need to have a bounce back season in 2024. They started 2023 on a hot streak, winning 10 of their first 11 games before crumbling down the stretch. Philly is counting on some of their new players, like Saquon Barkley and Cooper DeJean, to make a huge impact. Eagles fans were holding their breath earlier today when Barkley appeared to suffer an injury in practice.

According to John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley came out of practice earlier today with an injury. He was getting looked at by trainers and getting rubbed on his lower back.

Shortly after coming out, Clark reports that Barkley was laying on the ground and getting stretched out.

Barkley stuck around on the sidelines for the rest of practice. He even stayed after practice to sign autographs for fans.

All of this suggests that the injury is not too serious. We do not know if the Eagles were just trying to be cautious with Barkley or if he has a new injury that could affect him in Week 1.

Barkley looks to be a huge upgrade from D'Andre Swift. Swift managed 1,049 rushing yards and five touchdowns at 4.6 yards per carry in 2023. He also added 214 receiving yards and one touchdown in the passing game. Barkley will be expected to eclipse all of these numbers in 2024.

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio breaks down Cooper DeJean's role before final preseason game



Rookie defensive back Cooper DeJean is another key addition to the Eagles this offseason.

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio recently spoke with the media about DeJean's role on the team ahead of the team's final preseason game.

“Well, with the limited amount of reps he's getting, right now, we're focusing him at nickel,” Fangio told reporters. “But he was drafted as a corner, and eventually like to see him out there and then go from there.”

“Yesterday, he got 12 reps,” Fangio continued. “Going to be the same thing today, two to three reps per period. We're a ways away from knowing what we have there.”

If Cooper DeJean will play primarily in the slot in 2024, that suggests that another spot on the outside is open. It seems like Fangio would prefer fellow rookie Quinyon Mitchell to win that job.

“I do think it'll play itself out. You know, we do like Quinyon. Like I told you last time, we got a lot on his plate. In a perfect world he could play corner and corner only, but we got to have a nickel,” Fangio noted.

Fangio also made clear that playing someone like DeJean in the slot is not a punishment. Nickel cornerbacks are incredibly valuable in the modern NFL.

“The nickel is going to be out on the field by today's standards 70-85% of the time. It's an important position, and whatever our best combination is, is what we'll go with.”

We can't wait to see this new-look Eagles defense later this fall!