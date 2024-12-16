The Philadelphia Eagles faced the Pittsburgh Steelers in what was one of the most pivotal games in Week 15. Ultimately, the Eagles prevailed 27-13, advancing to 12-2 on the season and continuing a now 10 win streak. However, while winning is important, so is Saquon Barkley potentially setting records this season. There might be a problem with that, though, as he left the game early.

“I’m not going to go too much into that, but the guys stepped up big, Kenny was able to make some big plays for us and I was able to tough it out,” said Barkley according to EJ Smith of the Philadelphia Inquirer. In addition to not expanding on it, he did say he is “dealing with a little something.”

Barkley finished the game with 19 carries for just 65 yards. On the season, he now has 285 attempts for 1,688 yards and 11 touchdowns. The record Barkley is looking to break is the single-season rushing record of 2,105 yards set by Eric Dickerson in 1984. In order to beat that, he would need to average 140 yards per game over the team's remaining three games.

Prior to Week 15, he was on pace to break the record. However, due to the lackluster performance, he is on pace for just about 2,050 yards and not the record.

The Eagles are looking like a buzzsaw with three weeks to go

In 2023, the Eagles started incredibly strong and then suffered a late-season collapse that ultimately ended their season. So far, it's been the opposite in 2024.

After four games, the Eagles were 2-2 and it wasn't looking great. Many fans were even calling for head coach Nick Sirianni's job, believing he might not be the guy for the job anymore. However, they haven't lost since. The Eagles currently have the NFL's longest win streak by a large margin at 10.

Philadelphia isn't just notching wins over easy teams either, they've taken down some of the best in the league. In addition to taking down the Steelers, who currently lead the AFC North, the Eagles have beaten the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders. With their remaining three games against the Commanders, Cowboys, and Giants, there is a good chance the Eagles could finish the season 15-2 and on a 13-game win streak.

At 12-2, the Eagles are tied for the best record in the NFC. They are tied with the Detroit Lions, who dropped their second game of the season in Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills. The Lions finish the season against the Bears, 49ers, and Vikings. It looks to be a race between those two for the NFC's No. 1 seed, though another team could definitely emerge.