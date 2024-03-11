After working for a year to get a contract extension done, former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley signed a three-year, $37.75 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.
Now, according to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report, the Giants didn't even make Barkley a contract offer:
“Sources to @BleacherReport: Saquon Barkley’s decision came down to the #Bears, #Texans and #Eagles. The #Giants never made an offer to retain Barkley, per multiple sources.”
Ever since the Giants decided to not franchise tag Barkley for the second straight year, the Eagles were linked to him, and it was made clear that they would be pursuing him heavily once free agency opened.
Barkley had an explosive campaign for the Giants in 2022, but he took a step back in 2023 (247 CAR, 962 YDS, 6 TD, 41 REC, 280 YDS, 4 TD) which was largely due to the overall struggles of New York's offense. In a high-powered Eagles offense, Barkley should have tons of space to run, and he seems fired up to be joining his new team, as he tweeted out a pair of eagle emojis shortly after the deal was reported.
Now the Giants need to remake an offense that already has major question marks at the quarterback position, with Daniel Jones returning from injury and not impressing even while he has been healthy.
The Giants' running back room now looks mighty thin, with Gary Brightwell, Eric Gray, Matt Breida, and Jashaun Corbin still on the roster. Of the four, Breida led the way statistically for the Giants – racking up 151 rushing yards on 55 carries.