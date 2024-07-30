With training camp currently in session, the Philadelphia Eagles are looking to solidify their depth in a few spots on the team. That quest has continued today with the signing of former Commanders and Giants center Nick Gates. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, Gates has signed a deal with the Eagles.

“The #Eagles are signing veteran OL Nick Gates, sources say,” reported Garafolo. “Former #Commanders and #Giants lineman, who has 29 starts in 44 appearances in five seasons, stays in the NFC East.

Gates hasn't been one of the best centers in the league during his career so far, but he has been steady. He's also played for two teams in the Commanders and Giants in which the environment wasn't the greatest. Going to Philadelphia, where he can play for one of the NFL's best offensive coaching staff, might help him reach that next level. He also has game time under his belt at guard, so the versatility that Gates brings is also a major plus.

Nick Gates could take over as the Eagles starting center

Losing one of the best centers of all time in Jason Kelce to retirement, Philadelphia has a pretty big hole in the middle of their offensive line. Center is one of the most pivotal positions on the entire team, so installing a new pivot that will team up with franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts is a major key to potential success this season.

Although Gates hasn't made the biggest impact during his five seasons with two of the Eagles' division rivals, his experience is likely a major boon. Cam Jurgens, who has been seen as the potential long-term replacement for Kelce at center, played mostly guard during his first two seasons at Lincoln Financial Field. So far, he hasn't really seized control of the position, so Gates was brought in due to his experience.

Eagles looking to load up for another playoff run

Following an excellent 10-1 start to the season, it looked as if the Eagles would make another deep postseason run in 2023. However, the team fell apart. Once the calendar turned to December, the team won only one game the rest of the campaign (a Christmas Day win at home over the division rival Giants). The season capped off with a loss to NFC South champion Tampa Bay in the Wild Card round. That loss was followed up by the retirement of Kelce, an almost sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer.

A lot of talent will return in 2024 though, highlighted by Hurts, wide receivers A.J Brown and Devonta Smith, as well as offensive tackles Jordan Malaita and Lane Johnson. New offensive coordinator Kellen Moore takes the helm of their attack following successful stints with division rival Dallas and the Los Angeles Chargers. After adding star running back Saquon Barkley, and now Gates, another potential run to the Lombardi Trophy could happen this season.