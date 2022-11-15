Published November 15, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts has solidified himself as one of the best players in the NFL this season. While leading his team to an 8-0 start, he has been a dynamic force, dominant through both the air and the ground.

To start the season, Hurts has thrown for 2,042 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and just two interceptions. On the ground, he has rushed for 326 yards and six touchdowns.

But in recent weeks, Hurts has run the ball much less. After hitting double-digit attempts in four of the five first games of the season, Hurts is yet to do that again over the last three weeks. During this stretch, he has rushed just 20 times for 60 yards and zero touchdowns.

On Monday, NFL Network’s James Palmer spoke about Hurts running the ball less in recent weeks.

“Now head coach Nick Sirianni insists that this is just how the game plan has fallen each of these last three weeks. They said that they believe that they have to rely on his legs later in the season, and there’s going to be times where has to carry it twenty times a game.”

The Eagles, led by Jalen Hurts, are currently taking on the Washington Commanders on Monday night football. Through the first quarter, they lead 14-7.

Hurts has thrown for 52 yards and one touchdown. He has also made his presence felt on the ground, as he has rushed for 13 yards and one touchdown on two carries.

Hurts has proven that he can beat defenses with both his arms and his legs this season. Regardless of the game plan, he is a threat whenever the ball is in his hands.