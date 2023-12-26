The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Giants, but Jalen Hurts is far from satisfied.

The Eagles beat the New York Giants on Christmas Day 33-25. It was a positive result for the Giants on the scoreboard, but privately, players like Jalen Hurts didn't quite appear satisfied.

The rumor mill was abuzz with rumblings on Hurts' leadership skills during the team's recent slump. Former defensive lineman Chris Long revealed his thoughts on why the Eagles are missing their former play-caller Shane Steichen, a Coach of the Year candidate now in Indianapolis.

On Monday after the victory, Hurts sounded like a man far from satisfied, with two games left to go on the schedule.

Hurts Reacts to Giants Game Performance

Hurts' feelings were revealed by reporter Martin Frank after the game.

While Philadelphia didn't play its best game, Hurts knows the team was lucky to win. Improvement is a continually process, Hurts said.

Jalen Hurts: “It’s still a process. It’s still a journey. There’s no arrival.” #Eagles — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) December 26, 2023

The Eagles play vs. the Cardinals next Sunday on New Year's Eve, followed by a final regular season matchup with the Giants on the road.

Hurts, Coach Nick Sirianni, star receiver DeVonta Smith and company know they can play better. Now it's up for Hurts to demonstrate his leadership skills again with a trip to the Super Bowl potentially on the line.

Smith, Brown and Swift Lead Balanced Attack

While Coach Sirianni lamented the team's many mistakes vs. their NFC East rivals, the Eagles quietly put up over 460 yards of total offense.

Neither Hurts nor AJ Brown, D'Andre Swift or DeVonta Smith had their best games, but they all contributed to a balanced and at times explosive Eagles offensive attack. Dallas Goedert had seven catches for over 70 yards, rounding out an offense that is absolutely loaded with weapons heading into the stretch run.

If Hurts can lead the way he's capable of and Sirianni's coach staff finds its stride, the Eagles may end up as the NFC favorite once again.