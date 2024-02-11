Star edge rusher Haason Reddick has requested a trade from the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have allowed star pass rusher Haason Reddick to seek a trade, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The two-time Pro Bowler was heading into the final year of his three-year contract after becoming one of Philly's best and most important players.

Reddick's contract situation was a major point of concern heading into the 2023 season. Rather than push for an extension, he played out the second year and insisted that it would sort itself out. Now, the Eagles may be trading away the former Temple standout and Haddon Heights, NJ native.

This story is breaking and will be updated.