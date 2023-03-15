NFL free agency got off to a blazing start this week, with signings galore over the last two days. Some teams, like the Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons, bolstered their roster with some of the top players on the market. However, others like the NFC-Champion Philadelphia Eagles suffered major losses in the span of a few hours.

Even long before free agency started, this offseason was going to be a tough one for Philadelphia. The Eagles had many key free agents, and not much cap space to re-sign them. Lo and behold, the beginning of free agency has done a number on the Eagles’ vaunted roster.

In just the last two days, Javon Hargrave, TJ Edwards, Kyzir White, Marcus Epps, and Andre Dillard have all signed with new teams. That’s not even counting players who are still on the market like Fletcher Cox, Miles Sanders, and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. Additionally, they have also released top cornerback Darius Slay after they failed to agree on a restructure.

On the bright side, the Eagles have managed to retain some key players like Jason Kelce and James Bradberry. However, the fact stands that Philadelphia’s roster took a massive hit in free agency. There are still some big free agents out there, though, and the Eagles could still shore up the losses.

With that said, here are three still-available free agents who could round out the Eagles’ roster.

3. S Juan Thornhill

With Epps leaving and Gardner-Johnson likely to do the same, safety looks like a very weak position for Philadelphia. The only safeties under contract next season are Reed Blankenship, a second-year player who saw a good amount of action in a rotational role last season, and Marquise Blair, who had a grand total of one tackle last season. If the Eagles want to maintain their elite passing defense, it is critical to sign a veteran safety.

One player who could be a good option is Juan Thornhill, who has spent his four-year career with the Kansas City Chiefs. The 27-year-old safety had a career year in 2022 with 71 tackles, nine passes defended, and three interceptions while earning a 67.1 grade from PFF. He was a key part of the Chiefs’ championship team, making him an intriguing option on the market.

Philadelphia may want to take a look at Thornhill to address its safety issues this offseason. After all, he was just a starter on a championship defense, so he could help the Eagles in their quest for a Lombardi.

2. G Dalton Risner

The Eagles’ offensive line was the best in football last season and the catalyst for their success on offense. However, the unit had three big free agents in Kelce, backup tackle Andre Dillard and starting guard Isaac Seumalo. While the Eagles kept Kelce, Dillard has already signed with the Titans and Seumalo will likely sign elsewhere too.

This leaves a hole at guard, and one player who could fill that hole is former Broncos lineman Dalton Risner. While not quite as good as Seumalo, Risner is still a solid guard who could thrive with elite linemen around him. In 967 offensive snaps this season, Risner allowed just three sacks and took one penalty.

According to Spotrac, Risner’s market value is $9.5 million per season. While that’s slightly more than the Eagles can afford with their current cap space, it shouldn’t be too hard to make it work. If Philadelphia wants to keep its offensive line as the league’s best, then it might be worth taking a flier on Risner.

1. LB Bobby Wagner

Of all the positions that Philadelphia lost players at, linebacker might be the one that suffered the biggest losses. Edwards and White were not only the Eagles’ starting middle linebackers last season, but the two leading tacklers on the team. With those two now with other teams, the Eagles’ linebacker group looks very thin.

Fortunately for them, one of the best linebackers in the entire league is still available. Bobby Wagner had an excellent first season with the Los Angeles Rams, notching 140 tackles and finishing as PFF’s highest-graded linebacker at 90.7. Due to cap constraints, though, this would be Wagner’s only season with the Rams as they released him in February.

Wagner has been one of, if not the best linebacker in the NFL over the last decade, with eight Pro Bowls and six first-team All-Pro selections in his time with the Seattle Seahawks from 2012 to 2021. That experience would make him an excellent mentor for young linebacker Nakobe Dean, who the Eagles drafted in the third round last year. On top of that, he showed last year that he can still play at a very high level even in his early 30s.

If the Eagles want to add another linebacker, as they should, then it’s hard to do better than Wagner.