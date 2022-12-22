By Owen Crisafulli · 4 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles have been the best team in the NFL this season. Their 13-1 record is easily the best in the league, and unsurprisingly, they ended up leading the league with eight players who were selected to the Pro Bowl. Being selected to the Pro Bowl isn’t viewed in the greatest light nowadays given all the replacement players that end up getting selected, but being picked for the initial roster is quite an achievement.

The Eagles have received contributions up and down their roster this season, which has allowed them to send eight players to the Pro Bowl this season. Their offense has been as dynamic as they come, and their defense has quietly turned themselves into one of the top units throughout the entire league.

Even though Philadelphia had the most players selected for the Pro Bowl, it feels like they could have had even more players selected for the Pro Bowl if they weren’t snubbed. Let’s take a look at the three biggest snubs from the Eagles roster for the Pro Bowl voting, and see why they deserved a spot on the NFC roster.

3. James Bradberry

The 2022 offseason was weird for James Bradberry, as the New York Giants suddenly decided they didn’t need him, and proceeded to release him after failing to find a trade partner. That allowed the Eagles to snatch him up on a cheap one-year deal, and they better send the Giants a thank you card for basically handing Bradberry to them on a silver platter.

Pairing Bradberry up with Darius Slay, who did get selected to the Pro Bowl, has worked like a charm for the Eagles. Bradberry has been the definition of lockdown this season, as opposing quarterbacks have a passer rating of just 42.2 on passes where Bradberry is in coverage. It’s not like he isn’t being targeted either; Bradberry has only allowed opposing receivers to pick up 273 yards and one touchdown on 74 targets this season.

Bradberry isn’t the only Eagles player having an outrageous season, but he’s been a key piece in what has been a well-oiled machine this season. Philadelphia just keeps on winning, and it’s because players like Bradberry are playing at such a high level. Add in three interceptions and 14 passes defended, and it’s easy to see why Bradberry is being considered one of Philly’s top Pro Bowl snubs.

2. Josh Sweat

Josh Sweat had a breakout campaign in 2021, which saw him finish the season with 7.5 sacks, and earn his first career Pro Bowl selection. Sweat has been even better in 2022, but for whatever reason, he doesn’t find himself a Pro Bowler just yet. Sweat may be a replacement player, but it’s confusing to see that he missed out on the initial cut this season.

Sweat has taken another step forward this season, and if it weren’t for other members of the Eagles pass rush beating Sweat to the opposing quarterbacks, he would probably have even better numbers. Sweat has already topped his 7.5 sacks last season with a new career-high of 9.5, and he still has three games left on the season.

It’s not as if these numbers are fluky, as Sweat has already racked up 21 quarterback hits and 14 tackles for a loss, both career-highs as well. Sweat has been a menace of a defensive line that has been filled with top-tier playmakers, and it was tough to see him get left off of the Pro Bowl roster despite playing better than he did in his 2021 Pro Bowl campaign.

1. Javon Hargrave

Javon Hargrave has a pretty similar gripe as Sweat, except he’s been even better than Sweat this season. Hargrave earned his first career Pro Bowl selection in 2021 after taking a pretty big step forward, but again, he’s managed to play even better this season, and Hargrave might end up going down as the biggest snub of the Pro Bowl voting process this season.

Hargrave has been putting up some gaudy numbers despite playing on the interior of the Eagles defensive line. That means he’s facing even more resistance from opposing offensive lines, but it simply hasn’t mattered. Hargrave has already picked up a career-high ten sacks this season, which is also the most among interior defensive linemen in the league.

Hargrave has also been a formidable presence against the run, as he clogs running lanes and makes life miserable for the opposing running backs. Hargrave has easily been one of the best interior defensive linemen in the league, and it was a shame to see him get snubbed this season. He should be a replacement player, but Hargrave shouldn’t have to wait and hope he earns that distinction, as he should have been selected on the initial vote.