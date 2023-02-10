Led by Jalen Hurts, the Philadelphia Eagles now find themselves preparing to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Ahead of this Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl matchup, we will be making our Eagles bold Super Bowl predictions.

From the start of the season, the Eagles looked to be one of the NFL’s most well-rounded teams. Fortunately for them, this proved to be true.

With Hurts leading the charge, the Eagles finished the regular season with a 13-4 record and in first place in the NFC East.

Following a first-round bye in the playoffs, the Eagles dominated their competition. While taking on both the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers, they won both games by a combined score of 69-14.

Now with the Super Bowl just days away, the Eagles are looking to finish off their elite campaign. But first, they will have to get past this year’s MVP in Patrick Mahomes.

Here are our three bold predictions for the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

3. Haason Reddick records 2+ sacks

Outside of trading for star wide receiver AJ Brown, signing edge rusher Haason Reddick may be the move that improved this team the most during the 2022 season.

In his first year in Philadelphia, Reddick played some of the best football of his career. During the regular season, while taking the field in all 17 games, Reddick dominated opposing offenses. In total, he recorded 49 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 26 quarterback, 16 total sacks, and five forced fumbles.

Following the success of his regular season, Reddick showed no signs of slowing down in the postseason. Over the two games that the Eagles have played, he has recorded eight total tackles, two tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, one forced fumble, and 3.5 total sacks.

Now heading into the Super Bowl, Reddick will once again have an opportunity to make an impact. This will come with applying pressure on Mahomes early and often.

At times throughout the season, the Chiefs offensive line struggled. In turn, Mahomes was forced to make plays with his legs. While he is no longer on the injury report with an ankle injury, he could still be somewhat slowed down. In turn, the Eagles could look to apply pressure all game.

If all goes to plan, Reddick will once again stuff the stat sheet. Recording at least two sacks could be just the start of a long day for the elite edge rusher.

2. Miles Sanders records 2+ touchdowns

The arrival of AJ Brown has been crucial to the success of Jalen Hurts. But it has also heavily impacted the game of Eagles running back Miles Sanders.

During the 2021 season, Sanders found it impossible to reach the endzone. For the first time in his NFL career, he recorded zero touchdowns both on the ground and through the air.

Luckily for him, that has not been the case this season.

With an Eagles offense that is now loaded with firepower, Sanders has had more opportunities than ever to make a play. And that has been clear on the stat sheet.

Sanders finished the regular season rushing for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns. He set career highs in each of these categories.

In the playoffs, Sanders has kept his strong play going. Over the two games, he has rushed the ball a total of 28 times, recording 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Now, with the biggest game of his career on the horizon, Sanders will once again make an impact. This could come with him finding his way into the endzone.

When healthy, the Eagles offensive line has been one of the best in NFL history. With this group set to be back at full strength, Sanders could have several opportunities to make a big play.

Much of the Eagles success this season has come on the ground. With Hurts and Sanders carrying the ball, they will likely once again follow this game plan. In turn, Sanders could end up scoring at least two touchdowns.

1. Jalen Hurts leads the Eagles to a Super Bowl win

Jalen Hurts has found success at every level of his football career. Now in just his second season as the Eagles starter, he has the chance to cement himself among the best players in the NFL.

During the 2022 season, Hurts quickly proved that he was a franchise-caliber quarterback. Through the air, he recorded 3,701 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. With his play on the ground, he was just as dominant. On 165 rushing attempts, he totaled 760 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

Now in the playoffs, he has continued his dominance. Through the air, he has thrown for 275 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, he has rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns.

If the Eagles hope to take down the Chiefs, it will start with how Hurts plays the game. If he can once again look dominant, and be the explosive player that he is, it could very well be their game to lose.