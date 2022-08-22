Eagles: Top NFL Draft prospects fans must follow in 2023

Football season is just around the corner, as the NFL and college football campaigns are set to kick off quite soon. Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and the rest of the personnel in the front office will not only be following their team this year, but they sure also plan to soon scout a multitude of college football talents.

By the time draft season rolls around, the Eagles may end up having several areas of need within their depth chart, including at the running back position. As it stands, both Miles Sanders and Boston Scott will hit free agency next year. On Sanders’ part, he has opened up about his aspiration to stay put in Philadelphia, but he is still set to be out of a contract.

Regardless of whether the Eagles decide to re-sign Sanders, they could use another formidable every-down back on the roster for offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. The Eagles showed their cards last year, as they essentially cemented their status as a run-first team; they led the league in rushing yards per game with a 159.7 average.

In the case that the Eagles keep Sanders via a new contract deal, they could possibly still opt to draft a running back to then have that player form a one-two punch with the former Penn State standout. These two such talents would fit the bill for Philadelphia on this matter.

2 Top NFL Draft prospects Eagles fans must follow in 2023

2. Jahmyr Gibbs

Texas star Bijan Robinson is among the early top contenders to be the first running back selected in the opening round of the 2023 NFL Draft. By then, the Eagles may hold more urgent needs than picking a running back in the first round. Nonetheless, they could look toward other options for such a talent, including Alabama standout Jahmyr Gibbs, who transferred to the Crimson Tide from Georgia Tech.

Gibbs is projected to lead Alabama’s rush offense in the coming campaign, and what makes him an intriguing prospect to watch is his assertiveness in the passing game. In his final season with the Yellow Jackets, he was provided with more of a responsibility as a pass-catcher, and he responded with career highs in both receptions (35) and receiving yards (465).

As Gibbs spoke about during a press conference on Friday, this area of play is what he deems is his biggest strength on the field.

“I would say biggest strength is probably catching out the backfield,” Gibbs said.

“That’s what the NFL likes, so I try to do my best to model my game after Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, Aaron Jones, players like that can catch out the backfield.”

Gibbs’ elusiveness on the field is sure to catch the attention of executives across the NFL. He can break off tackles and waltz his way into the open field for crucial gains, whether in the air or on the ground.

As Alabama linebacker Will Anderson recently touched on, Gibbs is one all-around talent on offense.

“He is fast,” Anderson said. “He’s a really good running back with elite speed and can catch passes outside the pocket as well. It is different trying to run with him because he’s like a wide receiver sometimes, but it’s great. I love playing with him.”

If the Eagles plan to look for a versatile running back at the NFL Draft, Gibbs sure would be a player worth either selecting with one of their own picks or trading up for.

1. Zach Evans

Another SEC talent who the Eagles should take some time to scout in the coming months is Ole Miss running back Zach Evans.

While Evans may not boast such a stout prowess in being an all-around receiver like Gibbs, he is quite a difficult running back to bring down. The 6’0″ talent has logged a career 7.3 rush yards per attempt average, which includes 4.8 after contact. Whether in power runs or even in sweeps, the junior has proved to be an offensive player who can put a team on his back in decisive downs.

Evans is set to feature in the SEC for the first time in his career this year, as he transferred to Ole Miss following a two-season run at TCU. He will be put to the test against the likes of Alabama and Texas A&M, where he may have to be on his heels when facing the speedy linebackers that each program has on its roster.

For now, the Eagles are slated to call upon Sanders and Scott to lead their rushing attack this year. The likes of Kenneth Gainwell and Kennedy Brooks may end up receiving a fair share of rush attempts over the season as well.