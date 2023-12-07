Two of the best teams in the NFL - the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys - will face each other during Sunday Night Football.

The top of the NFC East is more stacked than any other division in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles are 10-2, and the Dallas Cowboys are 9-3. The Eagles won the first contest between the two rivals, but the division is still up for grabs. Their next matchup will have a big impact on who wins the division, and that matchup comes on Sunday Night Football during Week 14. This article will explain how you can watch that game.

When and where is the Eagles vs. Cowboys game?

The NFC East clash will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as the Cowboys are the home team. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 10.

How to watch Sunday Night Football

The Eagles vs. Cowboys game will be broadcast on NBC. You can also catch a live stream on fuboTV or Peacock. Mike Tirico will call the game, with Cris Collinsworth adding color. Melissa Stark will be the sideline reporter.

Date: Sunday, Dec. 10 | 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas

TV channel: NBC | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Cowboys -3.5 | O/U 51/5

Eagles storylines

At 10-2, the Philadelphia Eagles have the best record in football. Philadelphia's 27.4 points per game are the fourth most in the NFL, and their defense is stacked with talent.

Somehow, they keep getting better, too. They signed Julio Jones to bolster their receiving corps earlier in the season, and now they have signed Shaq Leonard to give them more depth at the linebacker position. The Eagles are deep in the secondary and along the defensive line, but the linebacker positions have been their weakest this year. They have also had a number of players hurt at that position as well. Leonard has dealt with his own injury issues in recent seasons, but the recently released Indianapolis Colts player has a track record that proves he is one of the most talented linebackers in the league.

Jalen Hurts is one of the best players in the NFL, and he is making a strong case that he is the best quarterback in the league not named Patrick Mahomes. Hurts' signature move, the tush push, has been so unstoppable this year that the league has considered banning the move.

The tush push is far from the only way that the Eagles can run the ball, though. The team has 18 rushing touchdowns on 1,512 yards. Additionally, DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown give the team an elite passing attack. Dallas Goedert is even slated to make his return from the injured reserve list this week, which will give the team another weapon to an already potent attack.

While the Eagles have the better record, the head-to-head win, and have a case as the best team in the NFL right now, they actually don't have the statistical production that Dallas does. The Cowboys have more points scored (32.3 per game), more passing yards (3,161), and a better defense than the Eagles do.

Cowboys storylines

Since they last played the Eagles, the Cowboys' offense has been unstoppable. Dak Prescott has made himself an MVP case, and CeeDee Lamb has been one of the best receivers in football over the last handful of games. The Cowboys have not scored less than 33 points since they played the Eagles in Week 9, and three over their four straight victories since that loss have been by scoring outputs in the 40s.

The Cowboys also might be a little extra motivated because they were in the running to sign Shaq Leonard, but the linebacker chose their rival instead. It is not like the Cowboys really needed him, though. Their defense is only allowing 18.3 points per game. Both DaRon Bland and Micah Parsons have had Defensive Player of the Year caliber seasons. Bland already broke the record for pick-6s in one season, while Parsons has 11.5 sacks and is also a force in both the run game and in coverage.

The Cowboys' roster should be at full force come Sunday for their revenge came. The one person who is a part of the team that struggled with a medical issue this week was not a player. Acute appendicitis landed head coach Mike McCarthy in the hospital this week. He underwent surgery, but he is expected to coach this week. McCarthy's resiliency is yet another situation that might motivate the Cowboys for this Sunday Night Football matchup.

The Eagles are also sure to be motivated, though. They are coming off of their worst game of the season. They were smacked, 42-19, against the San Francisco 49ers. Back-to-back-to-back-to-back weeks against the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, 49ers, and Cowboys is easily the hardest stretch any team in the NFL has had this year, so the Eagles would love to walk away above .500 during that stretch. Both of these teams are legit Super Bowl contenders, but the winner of this game might get the leg up on winning the division.