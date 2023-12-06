Dallas Goedert has missed three straight games due to a broken right forearm, but he's aiming to return in a Week 14 Eagles-Cowboys rematch.

Dallas Goedert was healthy when the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 28-23 in Week 9 — and it looks like the tight end could be healthy again for the rematch on Sunday.

The 28-year-old has missed the last three Eagles games due to a broken right forearm he suffered in that win, but has made noticeable strides in his recovery during Week 13 preparation. He was catching passes on the sidelines Thursday, and returned to practice in a limited fashion on Friday.

It looks like Week 14 could mark the return of one of the better tight ends in the National Football League.

“The Eagles should be getting healthier in advance of this week's rematch against the Cowboys,” wrote ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday.

“Tight end Dallas Goedert, who has missed the past three games after fracturing his forearm, is aiming to return this week. It remains to be seen how much Goedert would be able to play, but the Eagles have believed all along that he could be back in time for this game. That's why they didn't put him on injured reserve, which would have required him to miss at least four games.”

The plan was for Goedert to miss three games and return against Dallas, and it looks like that could be exactly what happens on Sunday.

Dallas Goedert will give Eagles huge boost vs. Cowboys

Despite winning two out of three games with Goedert on the shelf, the Eagles will be happy to get their starting tight end back. In his absence, it's been Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra and Albert Okwuegbunam who have handled most of the tight end reps, and neither of the three were overly effective in the short time frame.

Goedert had just started to heat up before his injury; he was coming off a five-catch, 77 yard performance with a touchdown reception in Week 7's 31-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, and had already made three catches on four targets for 50 yards before exiting against the Cowboys in Week 9.

Expect Dallas Goedert to be healthy on Sunday, and expect another thriller between the Eagles and Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.