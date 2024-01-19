Can LA build on this season’s unexpected success?

In one of the best games of the Wild Card Round so far, the Los Angeles Rams nearly upset the NFC North champion Detroit Lions only to fall short. Three LA red-zone trips resulting in field goals instead of touchdowns were the difference in the end as the Rams fell 24-23.

Matthew Stafford was superb in his return to Detroit, throwing for a season-high 367 yards to go with a pair of touchdowns and no picks. Stafford will be 36 years old by the time the 2024 NFL Draft comes around in April, and it will be time for the Rams to start considering their quarterback of the future.

The Rams also have some money to spend in free agency, entering the offseason with $48 million in cap space. With additions needed in key areas, here are four free agents the Rams should pursue in free agency.

Bryce Huff (DE/LB)



The Rams finished 24th in the NFL in sacks last year, with two of the team's top three sack leaders being interior defensive linemen. Michael Hoecht and Byron Young were both decent pass-rushers — with Young finishing second among NFL rookies in sacks (only trailing fellow Rams rookie Kobie Turner) — but the Rams lacked a dominant pass-rusher.

Bryce Huff showed elite pass-rushing ability in limited time for the New York Jets last season. Huff had 10 sacks and 21 quarterback hits while playing just 42% of snaps. While he is not the best against the rush, the Rams desperately edge pass-rushers to complement the interior pressure they generated last season. Bryce Huff can be that guy.

Steven Nelson (CB)

The absence of Jalen Ramsey was noticeable last season, as the Rams secondary gave up 24 touchdowns versus just 10 interceptions. Top corner Ahkello is also a free agent this offseason, increasing the urgency of making an addition at the cornerback position.

Steven Nelson has bounced around — playing for four teams over the last six seasons — but has been quietly successful at every stop. The 30-year-old had four picks in 2023 for the Houston Texans and allowed a passer rating of just 73.3 when targeted. Nelson's adaptability makes him the ideal addition to this Los Angeles secondary.

Dalton Schultz (TE)

Something this Rams team has lacked in recent years is a game-changing tight end. Tyler Higbee has been a solid option during his eight-year career in LA, averaging 586 receiving yards per season over the last five years, but he is not a guy who is going to elevate the passing game. Higbee also suffered a season-ending ACL injury against the Detroit Lions in the playoffs — putting his status for the beginning of 2024 in jeopardy.

While there are no elite tight ends available in free agency this year, there is one player who would be an upgrade: Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz. Schultz finished with 635 receiving yards despite missing two games and is a dependable receiver who can be a prominent component of the LA offense. If the team wants a more affordable alternative, then Hunter Henry is also an option

Xavier McKinney (S)

The Rams' two starting safeties — Jordan Fuller and John Johnson III — are both free agents this year. While there is the possibility they return, the franchise must prepare for their departure. Per the Pro Football Focus Player Grades, Xavier McKinney of the New York Giants was one of the NFL's elite safeties in 2023. McKinney finished with a PFF grade of 87.8, putting him in the high-quality category.

The fourth-year man had three interceptions, 116 tackles, and a passer rating of just 69.8 while in coverage.