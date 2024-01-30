Can the Ravens make the most out of minimal cap space?

After another fruitful regular season, the Baltimore Ravens fell short in the playoffs once again. Turnovers, penalties, and poor play-calling all doomed the exciting Ravens squad in a 17-10 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

The franchise now enters another key offseason as it must figure out how to translate regular season success into postseason triumph. Offensively, the team is facing the loss of Odell Beckham Jr., Gus Edwards, and J.K. Dobbins, while on defense, Jadeveon Clowney, Justin Madubuike, and Patrick Queen are all entering free agency.

With minimal cap space to work with, the Baltimore front office must figure out how to retool for next year without breaking the bank. Here are four early free-agent targets the Ravens should consider signing.

Austin Ekeler, Running Back

One of the Ravens' deepest positions to begin the season is now an area of need. Running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins are free agents and Keaton Mitchell is recovering from a late-season ACL tear. That leaves Justice Hill as possibly the only healthy returning back for Baltimore.

This offseason is a deep year for free-agent running backs, with Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, and Tony Pollard all available. These elite backs are probably off the board for a Baltimore team without much cap space, but the Ravens could convince a veteran like Derrick Henry or Austin Ekeler to join on at a cheaper rate. Henry and Ekeler both experienced a drop-off in 2023, but Ekeler's ability to function as a pass-catcher and runner makes him an appealing target for Baltimore and a strong fill-in until Mitchell gets healthy or the team feels confident in whichever back it drafts.

Tyler Boyd, Wide Receiver

Zay Flowers is a budding number-one wideout, but this team desperately needs another consistent wide receiver to play alongside Flowers and three-time Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews. Odell Beckham Jr. sometimes showed playmaking ability but is not a consistent option, while Nelson Agholor and Rashod Bateman hardly strike fear in opposing secondaries.

Tyler Boyd has been a consistent second or third wideout for the Cincinnati Bengals for many years now, averaging 862 receiving yards per season over the last six campaigns. He is still just 29 years old and would be the ideal possession receiver alongside Zay Flowers' explosiveness.

Ezra Cleveland, Guard

After three years at right guard for the Ravens, 33-year-old Kevin Zeitler is entering free agency. Baltimore could choose to bring back the veteran and will likely look to select an offensive lineman early in the draft. If neither of those scenarios happens, then the team should look to bring in free agent Ezra Cleveland. Cleveland is a strong run-blocker who was a regular starter for the Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars, making him a good fit for the Baltimore rushing attack.

Za'Darius Smith, Outside Linebacker

The Ravens led the NFL with 60 sacks in 2023, but with their three top pass-rushers — Justin Madubuike, Jadeveon Clowney, and Kyle Van Noy — all entering free agency, this is an area where Baltimore will look to re-stock. If Clowney leaves, expect the franchise to target another veteran edge rusher on a short-term deal.

Za'Darius Smith is a three-time Pro-Bowler with a demonstrated history of being able to rush the passer. Smith will be 32 when the 2024 season starts, making him a reasonable acquisition for a Super Bowl hopeful that is strapped for cash.