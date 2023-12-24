Eastern Michigan athletic director Scott Wetherbee released a statement on the fight with Southern Alabama football.

The Eastern Michigan and South Alabama football teams had a big fight during their game last night at the 68 Ventures Bowl, and Eastern Michigan athletic director Scott Wetherbee released a statement condemning the actions that took place during the game, and apologized to the South Alabama football program.

“We strongly condemn the actions of some of the student-athletes on the EMU football team in the ugly incident that took place following last night's 68 Ventures Bowl,” Scott Wetherbee's statement reads, via Chris Vannini of The Athletic. “We are deeply upset and embarrassed by what happened. Their conduct does not reflect the great pride and high standards weplace on the game and our program, and the expectations for good sportsmanship and exemplary conduct of student-athletes on and off the field. What happened was completely unacceptable. We apologize to the Eastern Michigan University community and to the South Alabama team and their fans. I have been in contact with South Alabama Director of Athletics Joel Erdmann to express our sincere apologies and Coach Creighton had done the same with Coaach Womack. We are committed to sharing information and video to fully understand all that occurred.”

The South Alabama football program came out with a 59-10 win over Eastern Michigan in the game, so tempers might have boiled over, leading to the altercations on the field. Wetherbee's statement is a necessary step after something like that happens on the field.

Hopefully Joel Erdmann and Southern Alabama as a whole has heard what they needed to hear after the altercation, and there is not repeat occurrences from Eastern Michigan in the future.