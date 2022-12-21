By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

The Eastern Michigan Eagles football program was victorious in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl by a score of 41-27 over the San Jose State Spartans on Tuesday. Not only did the Potato Bowl win cap off a successful season for the Eagles, but it was also a historic win for head coach Chris Creighton and company.

Tuesday’s victory was Eastern Michigan football’s first bowl game win since 1987, according to Yahoo Sports College Football.

And the Eagles celebrated in style with a French Fry victory bath, dumping a bucket filled with spuds onto head coach Chris Creighton while also giving defensive coordinator Neal Neathery, coaching in his final game as a coach, a Gatorade shower.

Both Eagles coaches earned it, as the Eastern Michigan football team entered the Potato Bowl as underdogs to the San Jose State Spartans, who had secured a 7-5 record.

But the 8-4 Eagles took care of business, securing the historic bowl game victory, which was the program’s first since their California Bowl win in 1987.

The 9-4 final record was also their best mark since that year.

The Eastern Michigan football team was led by a three-headed attack, with quarterback Taylor Powell, running back Samson Evans and wide receiver Darius Lassiter accounting for all but one of the team’s touchdowns in the contest.

It’s a culmination of Creighton’s work, as the Eagles program has finally gotten over the hump after four straight bowl game losses on his watch.

Something tells me that fries will be on the menu for the Eastern Michigan football team on Tuesday night.