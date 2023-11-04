Echo's first trailer gave audiences a taste of the dark, violent tone of the series befitting a retuning character's history on Netflix.

The debut trailer for Marvel Studios next Disney+ series, Echo, offered a taste of the violence and dark themes the show will tackle. It also gave a “blink and you miss it” first look at another returning MCU character who will cross paths with the titular character.

While the trailer largely focused on the relationship between Kingpin and Echo, it gave a very quick tease of other characters who will become intertwined in this conflict. One of those characters looks to be Daredevil, himself, who makes a very brief appearance near the end of the trailer. The scene appears to be taken from a fight between the Man without Fear and the titular character, with the former sporting a much redder suit compared to his appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The first trailer for Marvel’s ‘ECHO’ has been released. Releasing January 10 on Disney+ and Hulu. pic.twitter.com/uf8j57E84P — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 3, 2023

Daredevil's suit, along with the darker tone from the trailer, gives the impression Marvel Studios is looking to inject some of the DNA from Netflix's own Marvel series. The Daredevil series, in particular, were very popular with audiences for its darker, smaller, and more violent tone compared to the blockbuster films of the MCU.

Charlie Cox is set to return to the series as Matt Murdock, though it is not known how large a role he will have in the series.

It will mark Cox's third appearance in the MCU following his cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home and subsequent role in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latter also provided a first look at Cox as Daredevil, sporting a suit that was physically similar to his suit in the Netflix series but with a color scheme taken from the hero's early days on the comic page.

Cox is also slated to lead his own Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again, which is still set for a 2024 release despite Marvel Studios announcing it was overhauling the series after shooting half the episodes. The series will see the MCU debut of Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, as well.