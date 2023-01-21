Baltimore Ravens legend Ed Reed won’t be the head football coach at Bethune-Cookman after all. The initial reason the university gave for that stunning development, though, has come under fire as Reed has gone public with his derision for Bethune-Cookman administrators.

In an emotional, fiery speech to Wildcats players and recruits on Satruday after previously announcing he’d be leaving Bethune-Cookman, Reed vehemently denied the notion that he’d withdrawn his name from consideration for head coach and called out “corrupt” and “evil” people around the historically Black school who don’t care about student-athletes—a sentiment fellow Pro Football Hall-of-Famer turned college coach Deion Sanders recently shared upon leaving Jackson State for Colorado.

“Yeah, I curse! And y’all done heard curse words before, they got parents in here. You know I don’t wanna leave,” Reed said. “And like I told you, I want all of these recruits. But they have some corrupt people in this world, some evil people in this world that don’t care about kids like I do! So I want y’all to here the truth from me.

“I ain’t withdrawing my name; I got the receipts! They got all kinds of stuff going on ’round here, hoarding these building with nothing but trash in ’em, you understand me? And Deion was right, and I know I’m right! And they got some people in here that be snitchin’ to they a**! And I’ll work amongst Judases, as Jesus walked with him, and I ain’t have a problem with it…cause even Jesus prevailed. And what God got for you, no man can take.”

Ed Reed was notified by Bethune-Cookman that he will no longer be the Head Coach. His response was one of the most impassioned speeches I’ve ever heard & he states @DeionSanders was right. Reed clearly loves these kids. *Warning* — Language pic.twitter.com/M4scgM8ZR9 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 21, 2023

Sanders even called a tearful Reed as he met with players and recruits on Saturday, offering his unqualified support.

Reed and Bethune-Cookman entered into an agreement in principle for him to be the Wildcats’ next head coach on December 27th. But a video he posted on social media last week lamenting trash strewn across campus—including in his office upon arrival—and the football program’s severely lacking facilities caused a rift between Reed and Bethune-Cookman administrators, one culminating in the school’s decision to not ratify his contract despite weeks of ongoing negotiations.

Ed Reed, 44, has been an advisor for the storied football program at the University of Miami, his alma, mater, for the last three years. He retired in 2015 as arguably the greatest safety of all time, finishing his NFL career with eight All-Pro nods, nine Pro Bowl appearances and having won Defensive Player of the Year in 2004.