Even Ed Sheeran is self-aware about his “Thinking Out Loud” lyrics, making fun of them in a new TikTok.

In a post shared on September 1, 2024, Sheeran made a post with his iconic song. His caption read, “Don't hate the player, hate the game.”

As the song reaches the line, “Darling I, will be loving you 'til we're 70,” Sheeran flips off the camera and walks away angrily with his guitar.

He wrote over the video, “When they turn 71.”

This is a cheeky acknowledgment of the line from his song. Luckily, it sounds like Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, will be fine after they turn 70.

To date, the TikTok post has over 64 million views and over 12.5 million likes. This received more attention than his post with Thor himself (Chris Hemsworth) playing drums for him during a recent concert.

What is “Thinking Out Loud”?

“Thinking Out Loud” is the third single from Ed Sheeran's second studio album, Multiply. It is one of his biggest songs to date. At the 58th Grammys in 2016, the song won Best Pop Solo Performance and Song of the Year. It was also nominated for Record of the Year.

However, the song has run into some controversy. There have been plagiarism allegations that Sheeran has faced, thanks to the song's resemblance to Marvin Gaye's “Let's Get It On.”

Still, the song remains one of Sheeran's greatest hits. It has been a setlist staple since it came out during live concerts and is one of his most recognizable tracks.

Who is Ed Sheeran?

Ed Sheeran is an award-winning singer-songwriter and a TikTok star. He made his debut with the independently-released No. 5 Collaborations Project in 2011. The likes of Devlin, Wiley, and JME are featured on the EP.

He made his proper debut with his first album, Plus, the same year. The album put him on the map with hits like “The A Team,” Lego House,” and “Give Me Love.”

In between his first two albums, Sheeran opened for Taylor Swift on the North American leg of the Red Tour in 2013. He collaborated with her for “Everything Has Changed.” They have since recorded “Run,” “End Game,” and “The Joker and the Queen” together.

His next album, Multiply, was released in 2014. It featured “Sing,” “Don't,” and “Photograph.” The album helped propel him to superstardom.

Divide followed in 2017, also featuring some of Sheeran's big hits like “Castle on the Hill,” “Galway Girl,” “Shape of You,” and ‘Photograph.” He then embarked on the Divide Tour from 2017-19. This became the highest-grossing tour before having that record broken by the likes of Coldplay, Elton John, and Taylor Swift.

After a few years off from touring, he returned in 2022 with the Mathematics Tour. It was intended to support the release of his 2021 album Equals. However, he also released two more albums, Subtract and Autumn Variations, in 2023. These albums have been incorporated into the setlist.

The Mathematics Tour will conclude in September 2025 after almost 150 shows. It is set for a final leg that will commence on May 30, 2025, before ending on September 7, 2025.