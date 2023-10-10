Edward Waters (3-3) extended their winning streak to three in a row after a 37-30 victory over the Lane College Dragons (1-5) during homecoming on Saturday. This win also snapped a five-game losing streak that Edward Waters had against the Dragons.

Edward Waters entered this matchup boasting one of the best offenses in the SIAC conference, ranking 4th with 374 total offensive yards per game. On the other hand, the Lane College Dragons had the 4th best pass defense in the conference and were confident in their ability to slow down the top-5 offense, leading to some spirited exchanges between the teams.

The Edward Waters offense put up impressive numbers, accumulating over 400 yards in total offense. This marked the fifth time this season that they have surpassed the 400-yard mark. A significant portion of those yards came through the air, with Quarterback Jyron Rusell throwing for 305 yards and 3 touchdowns on 20/30 passing. Jyron's performance on Saturday was exceptional, earning praise from Edward Waters head coach Toriano Morgan. Despite the impressive showing, Coach Morgan believes that Jyron has yet to reach his full potential, highlighting the various dimensions of his game.

Nathan Rembert and running back Du'shuan Hugee were also instrumental in Edward Waters' victory. Rembert led the team in receptions, finishing with 5 catches for 160 yards and 3 touchdowns. Hugee contributed with 108 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

The Lane Dragons proved to be formidable opponents, with junior running back Kyle Duhe rushing for 144 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. Wide receiver Jazquez Jones also had an impressive game, recording eight receptions for 174 yards. The combined efforts of Duhe and Jones accounted for 385 yards of offense for Lane.

Looking ahead, Edward Waters' next matchup will be on the road against Tuskegee University for the Golden Tigers homecoming on October 14 at 2 PM.