It looks like Ellen DeGeneres is throwing in the towel on Hollywood.

PEOPLE reports via SF Gate that the comedian said on a recent stop on her Ellen's Last Stand…Up tour that she's had enough of fame, and this is it after the tour wraps up. This was all revealed at a stop at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts on Monday, July 1.

Ellen DeGeneres talks about her past and future

“Let me catch you up on what's been going on with me since you last saw me,” she said. “I got chickens. Oh yeah, and I got kicked out of show business for being mean.”

From there, she continued with how this all has affected her.

“I used to say, ‘I don't care what people say about me,'” the comedian admitted. “Now I realize I said that during the height of my popularity.”

Jokingly, she added, “Next time, I'll be kicked out for being old. Old, gay, and mean, the triple crown.”

She also noted where the allegations of her meanness may have sparked from.

“I can be demanding and impatient and touch,” DeGeneres explained. “I am a strong woman. I am many things, but I am not mean.”

The star was later asked about returning to fame, and she said, “No.”

“This is the last time you're going to see me,” she added. “After my Netflix special, I'm done.”

So, will this be it for Ellen? After Netflix, is she totally disappearing from fame? As of now, it sounds like it.

All of this came about from a BuzzFeed News report several years ago from anonymous former and (at the time) current staffers who accused her of a toxic work environment and being mean. Specific issues involved penalizations for medical leave, racial topics, and if complaints were made, there was a fear of retribution.

One former staffer said, “That ‘be kind' bulls—t only happens when the cameras are on. It's all for show.”

“I think it is a lot of smoke and mirrors when it comes to the show's brand,” another former employee said. “They pull on people's heartstrings; they do know that's going to get likes and what people are going to go for, which is a positive message. But that's not always reality.”

Variety states that the Ellen Show ended in May 2022 after 20 years on the air. The cancellation was due to the allegations against her.

Rolling Stone reported that from onstage at the Largo at the Cornet Theater in West Hollywood, DeGeneres talked about getting booted from her show and more.

“Oh yeah, I got kicked out of show business,” she said from the stage. “There's no mean people in show business…I became this one-dimensional character who gave stuff away and danced up steps. Do you know how hard it is to dance up steps? Would a mean person dance up steps? Had I ended my show by saying, ‘Go f—k yourself,' people would've been pleasantly surprised.”

She added, “For those of you keeping score, this is the second time I've been kicked out of show business…Eventually they're going to kick me out for a third time because I'm mean, old and gay.”

We'll see what's next for Ellen and whether she truly quits. Her Netflix standup special is set to air later this year.