Well either Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are taking a page from Taylor Swift and Beyoncé and getting into a competitive charitable giving battle like I first suggested here earlier today, or charitable beefing is just becoming a bona fide thing. Either way, the prospective cage match between tech moguls Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg is quickly sounding sillier than the melee scene in Anchorman. Let's just hope no one throws a trident.

Both Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg took to their respective social media outlets over the weekend to again tease the prospect of a mixed martial arts fight between the two. Musk on Sunday tweeted on X (or whatever posting is called now on the rebranded Twitter) that “Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.”

Zuckerberg took the bait and replied on his respective Meta platform, Threads, “Shouldn't we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?” I for one am just happy they're getting competitive about giving back, while taking a page from the Department of Redundancy Department and fighting online over who's going to live stream their fight… online.

Although the more each hypes up the prospective grudge match, it's getting increasingly difficult to tell how serious either is about actually following through. When Musk proclaimed, in his best Norm Macdonald in Dirty Work impersonation, that he's been lifting weights to train for the fight, Zuckerberg wrote on Threads that he's good to go right now. “I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed. Not holding my breath.”

Musk is waffling on the date like a middle schooler trying to get out of participating in P.E. “I'm getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow,” he said. “May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week.”

We'll have to wait and see whether Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are serious about duking it out and sending all proceeds to charity, or whether they're just a couple of kids making big talk of the fight they're going to have on the playground after school, and then run to the bus the second the bell rings and hope no one remembers.