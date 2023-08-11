UFC legend Conor McGregor weighed in on a rumored fight between ‘X' — formerly known as Twitter — ruler Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Friday. Musk said the UFC will not oversee the bout, which McGregor was pleased with.

Conor McGregor weighs in after Elon Musk says the UFC won't oversee his fight against Mark Zuckerberg 👀 pic.twitter.com/xiAadGEpfT — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 11, 2023

“I could not be less interested in this, I am so happy the ufc will not be involved,” McGregor said. He later deleted the post on ‘X.'

Musk said in a post the fight between him and Zuckerberg will be managed by their respective foundations. There will be a livestream on ‘X' and Meta, Musk said, and it will take place at an “epic location” in Rome.

Zuckerberg and Musk are two of the most powerful men in the world. Musk is also the co-founder and CEO and Tesla. He is worth $224.2 billion, according to Forbes.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Zuckerberg founded Facebook in 2004. Facebook bought Instagram for $1 billion in 2012. In 2021, Zuckerberg announced Meta, which brings together Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp, among other apps.

This could be one of the biggest fights in the world when it happens. In recent years, there have been celebrities from YouTube and other platforms who have stepped into the boxing ring. Famous social media influencer Jake Paul is now a professional boxer. His brother, Logan Paul, is a boxer, wrestler and co-founder of an energy drink with fellow YouTuber KSI.

This is an important bout for Zuckerberg and Musk from a business perspective. The winner is likely to receive more attention on their respective social media platform in the interim. At the least, this should be an entertaining event between two of the most popular men worldwide.