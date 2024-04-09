In a recent deposition, Elon Musk confirmed his use of a burner account on X, formerly Twitter, where he seemingly role-played as his toddler son. The revelation came to light in a 108-page deposition made public on Monday, shedding new light on Musk's unconventional social media habits, Gizmodo reports.
Musk's Unusual Online Behavior Revealed
During the deposition, Musk discussed his use of alternate X accounts, including one identified as @ermnmusk. This account, suspected to be a burner used by Musk, is believed to have been utilized for role-playing as his toddler son, X AE A-XII. Musk referred to the account as a “test account” that he briefly used, according to the transcript.
The deposition also touched upon another alternate account, referred to as “baby smoke 9,000” in the court transcription. Although no such account exists on X, it is likely a reference to @babysmurf9000, another suspected burner associated with Musk. Musk previously confirmed the latter account's connection to him in an X Spaces session in October 2023.
Strange Tweets and Legal Ramifications
The Wayback Machine revealed several deleted tweets from the @ermnmusk account, including references to X AE A-XII's birthdate and age, as well as musings about nightclubs and Japanese girls. Musk's interaction with these accounts has led to legal scrutiny, particularly in the context of a defamation lawsuit filed by Ben Brody.
Brody, a 22-year-old Jewish man, alleges that Musk falsely accused him of participating in a Neo-Nazi brawl, which was purportedly amplified by Musk's engagement with conspiracy theories on X. Musk's posts, including responses to tweets alleging the rally was fake and Brody's involvement, remain active on the platform.
Controversial Commentary and Social Media Impact
The @babysmurf9000 account, suspected to be another alternate persona of Musk, has also stirred controversy with its tweets. From calling out public figures to mocking policy changes and pronoun usage, the account's discourse reflects Musk's penchant for outspokenness and criticism.
Despite the scrutiny surrounding Musk's unconventional social media behavior, the broader examination underscores the impact of his online presence. With over 179 million followers on X, Musk's words and actions carry significant weight and have real-world implications, as highlighted in the ongoing defamation lawsuit.
Elon Musk's admission of role-playing as his toddler son on social media adds a new layer to his already enigmatic online persona. The revelation of burner accounts and their peculiar tweets raise questions about Musk's motives and the consequences of his digital interactions.
As the lawsuit progresses and Musk's social media habits continue to be scrutinized, the case serves as a reminder of the complexities and responsibilities associated with wielding influence on platforms like X. Whether viewed as harmless fun or reckless behavior, Musk's role-playing antics offer insight into the intersection of technology, celebrity, and accountability in the digital age.