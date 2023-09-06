Based on the documents obtained by The Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk secured a whopping $1 billion loan from his own aerospace manufacturer, SpaceX. The timing was particularly intriguing as it coincided with Musk's takeover of Twitter, which he later rebranded as X.

Musk's loan was backed by a portion of his shares in SpaceX. This was an unconventional move that raised eyebrows in financial circles. However, he didn't let the loan linger for long, paying it back, along with interest, in the following month, November.

Although Musk swiftly repaid the loan, it significantly impacted SpaceX's financial status.

At the year's end, the company held $4.7 billion in cash and securities. This highlights the close ties between Musk's personal endeavors and SpaceX's financial assets.

But the $1 billion loan from SpaceX was just a fraction of Musk's financial maneuvers during that period.

In November, he offloaded nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla stock, contributing to his multi-billion-dollar divestment strategy. In total, Musk sold approximately $23 billion in Tesla shares in 2022 to fund his acquisition of Twitter.

Major Wall Street players like Morgan Stanley and Bank of America played a crucial role in financing Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter takeover by providing loans backed by Musk's Tesla holdings. This bolstered the deal with substantial financial backing.

Twitter, not Musk personally, is responsible for repaying the debt, which includes annual interest payments of about $1.5 billion. Fidelity, an investment firm with a Twitter stake, consistently values the company at a third of Musk's purchase price. This marks another financial move by Musk, who has previously borrowed from SpaceX to fund his ventures.