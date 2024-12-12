A few years ago, Rocketman, an Elton John biopic, was released. Now, Disney+ has a documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late, which offers a new glimpse at the Rocket Man.

Never Too Late documents the months leading up to John's final performance in the United States on the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at Dodgers Stadium on November 20, 2022. Additionally, the documentary features tapes of John talking with a journalist in preparation of writing his memoir to help tell the story of how Reginald Dwight became Elton John.

Biopics, even as good as Rocketman, have limitations. They have to tell a story within two hours that gets the rise, fall, and everything in between of a career.

The benefit of a documentary like Never Too Late is hearing the story from the horse's mouth. There are some intimate details about John's life that weren't in Rocketman. While he wrote about them in his memoir, Never Too Late pairs some of these memories with animated sequences to take you with him down memory lane.

He grapples with his mortality at one point in Never Too Late. This is one of the hardest things to watch in the documentary, as John started his family at an older age. He acknowledges that he may never see them walk down the aisle.

Ultimately, Never Too Late doesn't offer much in terms of new information as fans, a recurring theme for Disney's rockumentaries. But it shows one of the world's biggest stars at their most personal.

Never Too Late is a tale of love between yourself, friends, and significant others. In some ways, it is a miracle John is still here. And he shows his appreciation for life in the documentary.

Elton John: Never Too Late documentary review

The first 30 minutes or so of Never Too Late catch casual fans up with John's early career. He has always been musically inclined, much to his parents' dismay.

Once his career took off, he began a professional and romantic relationship with John Reid, who fans may remember Richard Madden playing in Rocketman.

Being the world's biggest star is full of highs and lows. John, 77, is able to look back on his career with fresh eyes. He explains the complexities of his relationships with drugs, alcohol, and Reid.

Never Too Late, which was co-directed by John's husband, David Furnish, dedicates a lot of the final hour to John Lennon. The former Beatle famously joined John on stage during a show at Madison Square Garden in 1974.

One of the greatest parts of Never Too Late is when modern-day John visits new cities. He also makes a stop on the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at Madison Square Garden, which triggers the memories from his 70+ shows there, including playing with Lennon.

“I Want Love”

In hindsight, John has always been crying out for love. Perhaps the most obvious example is his 2001 song, “I Want Love.” Throughout Never Too Late, you see people from his parents to lovers who mistreat him.

Ultimately, John spent a lot of time seeking validation through love. Of course, he is now happily married to Furnish, but he found another kind of love through the likes of Bernie Taupin and John Lennon.

Never Too Late is a love letter to John's family, particularly his two young boys. He says in the documentary that he would love to live forever, but he knows it isn't possible.

So, as one of the greatest musicians of all time, what can you leave behind? His songs will forever live on, but Never Too Late also captures some sweet moments between him and his kids.

It also confirms his reason for wanting to stop touring. Spending time with his family is clearly important to John, and most of the moments with his children in Never Too Late were captured on the road.

Should you watch Elton John: Never Too Late?

The beauty of Never Too Late is in its title. It is never too late to turn your life around. John tells the story of when he tried to drown himself at a house party in the '70s. Look at him now — a family man and someone living life to the fullest.

From giving younger artists a spotlight on his Rocket Hour show to checking in on his kids' theater performances, John is in a new stage of life. If you saw him at his lowest, you wouldn't recognize the man he is today.

Never Too Late isn't a concert film, nor does it seek to uncover the mystique of one Elton John. Instead, it is a final keepsake from his farewell tour and a love letter to his family.

Elton John: Never Too Late will be released on Disney+ on December 13.