Rock music icon Elton John has celebrated 34 years of sobriety on Instagram.

On July 31, 2024, John posted a picture of a coin from the Unity Recovery. His caption celebrated the accomplishment. “34 years clean and sober,” his caption began. “My life has never been better.”

During the height of John's popularity in the '70s and '80s, he developed an addiction to drugs and alcohol. Luckily, Elton John turned things around beginning in 1990 and has not looked back since with his sobriety. The 77-year-old rocker is now married to David Furnish (since 2014). Together, they have two children.

Who is Elton John?

Elton John is one of rock's most iconic names. He is known for his songs such as “Your Song,” “Bennie and the Jets,” and “Candle in the Wind.”

He studied at the Royal Academy of Music before joining a band, Bluesology, in 1962. John would leave a few years later and embark on a solo career. Around this time, he met lyricist Bernie Taupin. The two have remained close collaborative partners since and have worked together on his biggest songs.

In 1969, John made his solo debut with Empty Sky. The following year, he released his self-titled album, which brought him greater success. Songs like “Take Me to the Pilot,” “Your Song,” and “Border Song” were featured.

Throughout the '70s, John enjoyed great success thanks to albums like Honky Château, Don't Shoot Me I'm Only the Piano Player, and Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.

In total, John has released 31 studio albums. His most recent was Regimental Sgt. Zippo in 2021 and consists of tracks from his scrapped debut album before Empty Sky.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, John remained busy with The Lockdown Sessions. The album featured collaborations between John and the likes of Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder, Nicki Minaj, Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, and Lil Nas X. Perhaps the most popular track was “Cold Heart,” recorded with Dua Lipa.

Does Elton John tour?

Unfortunately, for fans of John, he is no longer touring in 2024. He recently wrapped the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which ran from September 2018 to July 2023.

Throughout the tour, John played nine legs and over 300 shows. These shows included a headlining performance at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival.

The setlist largely consisted of John's greatest hits. “Bennie and the Jets” opened most shows, and other songs like “Tiny Dancer,” “Rocket Man,” “I'm Still Standing,” and “Crocodile Rock” were also performed.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour began on September 8, 2018, with a show in Allentown, Pennsylvania. John continued the first North American leg of the tour through March 18, 2019.

He then transitioned to the European leg of the tour on May 1, 2019. That leg wrapped on July 7, 2019, before he returned to North America. In late 2019, John and his tour went to Oceania for a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic caused a pause in the tour.

On January 19, 2022, John resumed the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour for the first time after the pandemic. John started the third North American leg of the tour on January 19, 2022, before returning to Europe in May 2022. The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour concluded on July 8, 2023, with a show in Stockholm, Sweden.