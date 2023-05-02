It’s been a few years since we last saw Emma Watson in a new project — excluding the Harry Potter Reunion Special — but that will change soon thanks to new comments made in a recent interview.

Speaking on the break from acting and the reason for it to The Financial Times, Watson said, “I wasn’t very happy, if I’m being honest. I think I felt a bit caged. The thing I found really was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn’t have very much control over. To stand in front of a film and have every journalist be able to say, ‘How does this align with your viewpoint?’

She continued, “It was very difficult to have to be the face and the spokesperson for things where I didn’t get to be involved in the process. I was held accountable in a way that I began to find really frustrating, because I didn’t have a voice, I didn’t have a say.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

But that break will be over soon. Watson revealed to the Financial Times that her next film will begin shooting in early 2024.

Emma Watson rose to fame thanks to her performance in the Harry Potter film series as Hermione Granger. In fact, the first five films took up the entirety of her first five film credits. After the Deathly Hallows films, Watson transitioned into the independent scene with roles in The Perks of Being a Wallflower and The Circle and even appeared in Greta Gerwig‘s Little Women adaptation as Meg. She also appeared in the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast for Disney in 2017.