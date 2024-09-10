Hollywood mourns the loss of an icon as James Earl Jones, the legendary voice behind Darth Vader in Star Wars and King Mufasa in The Lion King, passed away at the age of 93. Jones, whose career spanned six decades, left an indelible mark on cinema and theater, Timesnownewsreports. After his passing, the Empire State Building paid a grand tribute, lighting up the sky with an epic display of Jones’ iconic role as Darth Vader. The video, shared on social media by the building’s official handle, featured Darth Vader’s march with the classic Star Wars score in the background, sending waves of emotion through fans around the globe.

As the video played, you can hear fans cheering, reminiscing about the actor’s unforgettable contribution to Star Wars. From the moment he delivered the immortal line, “I am your father,” Jones solidified his place in cinematic history. His ability to breathe life into one of the most menacing villains in film with just his voice remains unmatched.

Remembering a Hollywood Giant

Jones’ passing marks the end of an era in Hollywood. A longtime sufferer of diabetes, he died surrounded by his family, according to his agent, Barry McPherson. His death triggered an outpouring of tributes, including from Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill, who affectionately tweeted, “RIP dad,” reflecting the deep bond they shared as Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader on-screen.

Beyond Star Wars, James Earl Jones’ incredible career earned him the prestigious EGOT status, with Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards under his belt. Despite only lending his voice to the role of Darth Vader, while British actor David Prowse wore the suit, Jones embraced his association with the character, once laughing during an interview when asked if he resented being tied to the role. “I love being part of that whole myth, of that whole cult,” he said, reflecting his deep connection to the iconic saga.