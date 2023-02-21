Swansea City (11-9-12) and Stoke City (10-7-15) go head-to-head at Liberty Stadium in the EFL Championship on Tuesday. Check out our English Championship odds series, starring our Swansea-Stoke prediction and pick.

Despite playing a tight contest last Saturday, the Swans were sent crashing back to earth as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Blackburn Rovers, courtesy of Daniel Ayala’s 89th-minute goal off a pass from Dominic Hyam. Swansea hopes to inch closer to the promotion playoffs, as Sunderland, Millwall, and Blackburn hold a seven-point buffer over them.

The Potters head into the midweek matchup hoping to snap a dry spell of three away defeats at the hands of Blackpool, Luton Town, and Sheffield United. Stoke City seeks to find its second win this February to gradually rise in the Championship table.

Why Swansea Can Beat Stoke

Swansea is sitting in the 12th spot at the Championship table. They have 11 wins, nine draws, and 12 losses on the way to 42 points. They are hoping to battle for a spot in the playoffs for promotion to the Premier League. The Swans share the same points with Hull and Preston, and they are a few points away from Luton, Watford, Sunderland, Millwall, and Blackburn. While playing at home, Swansea boasts the 10th-best record, with 23 points earned from 15 matches.

Swansea could not build on a 2-1 win over Blackpool and lost 1-0 at Blackburn last time out. Swansea might have lost their last game, but they performed well enough with the game finely balanced, as Daniel Ayala’s goal came just at the 89th minute. The loss to the Rovers marked Swansea’s third loss in four after defeats against Sheffield United (3-0) and Birmingham City (4-3).

Russell Martin’s side may be in inconsistent form, but they have shown resilience all campaign long. The Jacks are averaging 12.8 shots, 5.6 corners, and 64.1% ball possession, which are impressive numbers for a squad that sits in the middle of the Championship table. Joel Piroe leads the team with 11 goals and one assist, while Matt Grimes is also exceptional with six assists and one goal.

There are likely no massive changes to the XI for this fixture, however, with the quick turnaround of games, it would be a surprise to see an unchanged lineup. Goalkeeper Steven-Andreas Benda, who has five clean sheets, is ruled out, which means Andrew Fisher will get another duty as a goalie. Morgan Whittaker could come in for a start ahead of Joe Allen. Any changes, though, will be like for like with a 3-4-2-1 formation anticipated.

Why Stoke Can Beat Swansea

Stoke City has 37 points in 32 games played, tallying 10 wins, seven deadlocks, and 15 losses. The Stokies are in 19th place, holding a six-point buffer over relegation candidates Huddersfield, Blackpool, and Wigan. They have a so-and-so production on both ends of the pitch, making just 36 goals while conceding 39.

Stoke suffered a big blow over the weekend as they lost away at relegation-threatened Blackpool to ensure the Potters need to keep looking over their shoulders. Ian Carlo Poveda’s seventh-minute goal gave Blackpool an edge early on in the game, and Stoke failed to capitalize on its chances despite dominating the game with 69% of the ball and 25 shots.

Like Swansea, the Potters have a three-day rest between games, which does not give them much recovery time and tactical changes. However, manager Alex Neil will likely employ Lewis Baker in a starting role either as a central striker or attacking midfielder. Baker leads the club with six goals and five assists. Jacob Brown and Tyrese Campbell will likely accompany him upfront. Defender Josh Tymon and midfielder Sam Clucas are out. Doubts remain over whether Axel Tuanzebe, Ben Pearson, and Bersant Celina will come back into contention after missing the trip to Blackpool.

Stoke City makes 12.9 total shots, 5.6 corners, and 50.6% ball possession per game. They are also holding well on the defensive end, registering 15.5 tackles, 10.9 interceptions, 18.6 clearances, and 2.0 saves per match. Stoke also logged 10 clean sheets this campaign, but they will need to lessen their lost possessions (162.4) and fouls (11.8) per game.

Final Swansea-Stoke Prediction & Pick

Both teams have been inconsistent, making this match a tough one to call. Nevertheless, with Stoke having lost three games in a row while playing as visitors, it’s hard to back the Potters to pull an upset. The Swans will take advantage of their home crowd support and get the three points here.

Final Swansea-Stoke Prediction & Pick: Swansea (+120), Over 2.5 goals (+112)