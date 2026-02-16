Despite any concerns about Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show being inappropriate, he didn't violate any FCC (Federal Communications Commission) rules.

The New York Post reports that Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show has been criticized by the FCC for potential rule violations due to “indecent material” and “offensive language on public airwaves.”

However, despite these concerns, the Grammy-winning rapper censored his songs during the performance. Now, if they hadn't been censored, the songs “could have violated FCC rules banning profanity and obscenity during primetime hours.” He smartly adjusted his performance accordingly.

According to a source, the FCC “is said to have shelved any additional scrutiny barring further evidence.” So, the matter is put to bed for now.

Was Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show controversial?

The choice to have Bad Bunny headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 8, 2026, was controversial to some. However, it was still a success.

Article Continues Below

Viewership numbers have since been shared. While the 2026 Halftime Show didn't top Kendrick Lamar's record-setting performance from a year earlier, Bad Bunny's performance reached an average of 128.2 million viewers. That was higher than the game itself.

To combat the decision to have Bad Bunny play the Super Bowl, Turning Point USA broadcast their own show. The All-American Halftime Show was headlined by Kid Rock, and it featured other country artists like Lee Brice and Brantley Gilbert.

The show was broadcast simultaneously with the Super Bowl's official show, though it ran longer. Bad Bunny performed a standard 13-minute performance, while the All-American Halftime Show ran for over 30 minutes.

Any other controversy has now been shut down. While some may have thought Bad Bunny's performance would have violated FCC rules, it did not.

Super Bowl 60 was played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Green Day performed during the opening ceremony, and Charlie Puth performed the National Anthem.