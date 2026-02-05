This year, Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, is going to grace the 2026 digital cover of the SI (Sports Illustrated) Swimsuit issue.

The announcement was made on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, along with the cover reveal. Mahomes is wearing a red two-piece bikini on the SI Swimsuit digital cover.

In their post on X, formerly Twitter, SI celebrated Mahomes.”The real MVP of game day. Brittany Mahomes, 2026 SI Swimsuit Digital Cover Star,” they wrote.

Why is Brittany Mahomes on the SI Swimsuit Issue cover?

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany cheer as Texas Tech takes control of the game in Game 2 of the Women's College World Series championship series between the Texas Longhorns at Texas Tech Red Raiders at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 5, 2025. Texas Tech won 4-3.
DOUG HOKE/THEOKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It does not appear that Mahomes is the only WAG (wives and girlfriends of players) to be featured on this year's issue. The likes of Enter Normani (DK Metcalf's fiancée), Christen Goff (Jared Goff's wife), and Claire Kittle (George Kittle's wife) are also featured on covers.

Mahomes is one of the most notable WAGs, thanks to being married to two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. He is one of the top players in the league, and his wife, Brittany, gets a lot of attention in turn.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are high school sweethearts. So, she has been with him throughout his entire rise to fame and becoming a three-time Super Bowl MVP.

They got engaged in September 2020, and they got married in March 2022. Together, they have three children (two daughters and a son).

While she is best known as Patrick's wife, Brittany has made a name for herself. She was inducted into the University of Texas at Tyler Hall of Fame in January 2026.