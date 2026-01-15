At long last, Harry Styles has announced his new album — his first in almost four years — titled Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

The album is coming out really soon. Styles announced Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, and it will come out 50 days later on Mar. 6.

This will be Styles' first album since Harry's House was released on May 20, 2022. Fans have been seeing teases of a new project, and now they know what it is.

Details about the album are being kept under wraps. However, the listing of the vinyl on Styles' website revealed that there will be 12 songs on the album.

So far, his store has three variants of the album. There is a traditional black vinyl, but two special editions have been revealed. The first is a pink “Kiss” vinyl, which is currently sold out. Additionally, he added a “Smoke Machine” grey vinyl.

Will Harry Styles tour behind his new album?

More than likely, Styles will tour again following the release of his new album. There have been reports of a planned Madison Square Garden residency in 2026, which would be his second.

Previously, he performed 20 shows at the Garden during his Love on Tour. This included a string of 15 consecutive shows at the venue from Aug. 20 to Sept. 21 in 2022. He had performed five more shows there the year before.

With the album announcement, an announcement of a new tour should come soon. Fans will have to keep a close eye on his social media accounts in the near future.

This is a big development in the pop music world. Styles has been almost radio silent over the last few years. Hopefully, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally is another step in his evolution as an artist.

Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally is once again produced by Kid Harpoon, who has co-produced Styles' last three solo albums. It is being released by Erskine and Columbia.