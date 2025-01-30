Finally, we could be getting Reputation (Taylor's Version) from Taylor Swift if Ed Sheeran's recent post is any indication.

He took to his Instagram Stories to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Sheeran posted, “Happy Lunar New Year to all those celebrating!” with a snake emoji.

The usage of the snake emoji sent Swifties into a frenzy. Of course, Swift commonly used snake iconography with her 2017 album Reputation. The album remains one of her last to re-record as a part of her (Taylor's Version) series, and it could be coming in 2025.

Sheeran contributed to Reputation, which is why Swifties began speculating. He recorded the album's second track, “End Game,” with Swift. Future is also featured on the track.

He co-wrote the song with Swift, Max Martin, Shellback, and Future. “End Game” was released four days after the album dropped as a single.

However, it is also the Year of the Snake. Sheeran could have been using the snake emojis to represent the Lunar New Year. Still, it is fun to speculate.

Is Reputation (Taylor's Version) coming in 2025?

It does feel like an announcement of Reputation (Taylor's Version is coming sooner rather than later. She recently filed for trademarks for Reputation (Taylor's Version) and Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version).

Fans of Swift will know that those are the last two albums she has yet to re-record. She has previously re-recorded Fearless, Red, Speak Now, and 1989. Reputation and her self-titled debut album are the last two albums left from her tenure with Big Machine Records.

It would make sense for Swift to release Reputation (Taylor's Version) in 2025. She has recently had a release pattern that she has followed.

In 2021, she released the first two re-recorded albums. The following year, she released Midnights, her 10th proper studio album. She then released the re-recorded Speak Now and 1989 albums in 2023 before dropping The Tortured Poets Department in 2024.

So, if her recent trend is anything to go off of, expect the final two re-recorded albums in 2025. Then, she can fully focus on her new material. She has spent the majority of her time looking back at her past work.

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift's relationship

Sheeran and Swift have been collaborating for years. They wrote “Everything Has Changed” for Swift's fourth studio album, Red, in 2012. They re-recorded the song for Red (Taylor's Version) nearly a decade later.

Red (Taylor's Version) also featured another song with Sheeran. He co-wrote and recorded “Run” with her, which was included as a part of the vault tracks.

Swift is also featured on Sheeran's 2021 album, Equals. They recorded “The Joker and the Queen” together, which was released as the fourth single from the album on February 11, 2022.

In 2024, Swift also brought Sheeran on stage when she performed at Wembley Stadium. They performed a medley of “Everything Has Changed,” “End Game,” and “Thinking Out Loud” together. If and when Swift re-records Reputation, she will need Sheeran's assistance for “End Game.”