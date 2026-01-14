The world was sent into a frenzy after singer-songwriter Harry Styles returned to social media with cryptic posts, including the New York Giants, who are in the middle of a search for a head coach.

Big Blue's TikTok account posted a video of someone watching Styles' “We Belong Together” video in the Giants' offices. “We are patiently waiting…” the caption reads.

“Shh, don't bother me,” a voice says over the video. “I'm having enrichment time in my enclosure.”

So, even one of the biggest NFL franchises is waiting on Styles' follow-up. The “We Belong Together” video has taken the world by storm. Many, including the Giants' social media team, are keeping an eye on the situation.

What is Harry Styles teasing?

Could Styles be teasing a new era? All signs point to the “Sign of the Times” singer making his return after years away from the spotlight.

It has been nearly four years since the release of Styles' last album, Harry's House. He supported it with his Love On Tour, which went from Sept. 4, 2021, to July 22, 2023.

Perhaps Styles will announce a new album and tour. If he does, it will mark one of the biggest returns to the game. Styles is one of the most notable names in pop music, and his fourth album has been anticipated for years. A fan page of Styles also posted an audio clip of him singing the phrase, “We belong together.”

Maybe Styles will even get to perform a show at the Giants' MetLife Stadium on his next tour. He has yet to play there as a solo artist, but he's headlined several solo shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Of course, Styles rose to fame as part of the iconic boy band, One Direction. The group released five studio albums and embarked on four headlining tours before their split in 2016.

Since One Direction's breakup, Styles has also dipped his toe into the acting world. He starred in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk in 2017, and has since had roles in Eternals, Don't Worry Darling, and My Policeman.