While the upcoming fifth and sixth Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars, will be filled with Marvel heroes, Charlie Cox wants Daredevil to be in them.

Speaking British GQ, Cox expressed his desire to play Daredevil in other Marvel projects. He specifically named Doomsday and Secret Wars as two potential targets.

“I would love to be in one of the Avengers films, or another Spider-Man, or something like that,” Cox revealed. “For a couple of reasons. One, because over the years[,] I have become a geeky fan of the character, and I weirdly, for the character's sake, feel like it'd be really cool for him to get that kind of upgrade.”

There is another reason for Cox's wish. He knows that appearing in Avengers-sized movies comes with a big payday and more recognition, opening the door for him to star in other projects. “I would just love it in terms of what it would do for my chances of getting other movie roles,” he said.

Will Charlie Cox's Daredevil be in Avengers 5 or 6?

Ultimately, Cox's participation in Avengers movies Secret Wars or Doomsday will probably be kept under wraps until they premiere. Marvel loves a surprise cameo like they pulled off with Cox in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

However, Secret Wars is rumored to feature upwards of 60 characters. If that is true, Cox would be a welcomed part of that list. He has yet to team with any of the Avengers besides Tom Holland's Peter Parker.

Before then, Cox will be seen in Daredevil: Born Again. The upcoming series is being produced for Disney+. It is a revival of Netflix's Daredevil series, which also starred Cox.

It follows Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) as he faces off with Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio). The latter is running for mayor of New York City.

Born Again also picks up after the events of Echo. Echo starred Alaqua Cox, who is being pursued by Fisk. D'Onofrio and Charlie Cox both reprise their Daredevil roles in the series.

Originally, Born Again was planned as an 18-episode season. Now, it has been split into two seasons with nine episodes each. The first two episodes will premiere on Disney+ on March 4.

What else has Cox been in?

While Cox is most known for playing Daredevil, he has starred in several other high-profile projects. He gained notoriety for starring in HBO's Boardwalk Empire in the early 2010s.

He then gained further fame for starring in The Theory of Everything in 2014. Cox also starred in Eat Locals and King of Thieves before appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

On the small screen, he has also had roles in Downton Abbey, Moby Dick, and Legacy before landing his Daredevil role. The original Netflix series ran from 2015-18. He also reprised the role in The Defenders, which teamed him with Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist.

He then starred in Kim from 2021-23 before returning to the role of Matt Murdock. Cox's first appearance as the character after his return was in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. He then appeared in Echo and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.