New to Apple TV+ in October 2025

A new month means Apple TV+ has more new TV series and movies coming to the streaming service (Sign up for a free trial!).

One of the highlights of the month is a new documentary series, Mr. Scorsese, which is about acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese.

Rebecca Miller directed the new documentary, which features the likes of Robert De Niro, Mick Jagger, and Steven Spielberg. Mr. Scorsese premiered at the 2025 New York Film Festival (NYFF), and it will be released on Apple TV+ on October 17.

Additionally, the Matthew McConaughey-led The Lost Bus will also premiere on Apple TV+ in October. It premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September before making its way to theaters on September 19.

Now, it will make its streaming debut after spending a few weeks in theaters. The Lost Bus will be available to stream on Apple TV+ beginning on October 3.

Everything coming to Apple TV+ in October 2025

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Apple TV+ in October 2025. Note: They are separated by day.

Wednesday, October 1

Slow Horses (Season 5, Episode 2)

The Morning Show (Season 4, Episode 3)

Friday, October 3

The Los Bus

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Season 3, Episode 4)

The Sisters Grimm (Series premiere)

Wednesday, October 8

Slow Horses (Season 5, Episode 3)

The Morning Show (Season 4, Episode 4)

Friday, October 10

Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars

The Last Frontier (Two-episode series premiere)

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Season 3, Episode 5)

Wednesday, October 15

Article Continues Below

Loot (Two-episode Season 3 premiere)

Slow Horses (Season 5, Episode 4)

The Morning Show (Season 4, Episode 5)

Friday, October 17

Mr. Scorsese

The Last Frontier (Episode 3)

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Season 3, Episode 6)

Wednesday, October 22

Loot (Season 3, Episode 3)

Slow Horses (Season 5, Episode 5)

The Morning Show (Season 4, Episode 6)

Friday, October 24

Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost

The Last Frontier (Episode 4)

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Season 3, Episode 7)

Wednesday, October 29

Down Cemetery Road (Two-episode series premiere)

Loot (Season 3, Episode 4)

Slow Horses (Season 5, Episode 6)

The Morning Show (Season 4, Episode 7)

Friday, October 31

The Last Frontier (Episode 5)

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Season 3, Episode 8)

To make sure you catch all of the new titles coming to Apple TV+ in October 2025, sign up for a free trial.