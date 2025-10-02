New to Apple TV+ in October 2025

Apple TV+ has a lot of new TV series, including a Martin Scorsese documentary, and a new Matthew McConaughey flick coming in October 2025.

Apple TV+ logo in front of Halloween background.

A new month means Apple TV+ has more new TV series and movies coming to the streaming service (Sign up for a free trial!).

One of the highlights of the month is a new documentary series, Mr. Scorsese, which is about acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese.

Rebecca Miller directed the new documentary, which features the likes of Robert De Niro, Mick Jagger, and Steven Spielberg. Mr. Scorsese premiered at the 2025 New York Film Festival (NYFF), and it will be released on Apple TV+ on October 17.

Additionally, the Matthew McConaughey-led The Lost Bus will also premiere on Apple TV+ in October. It premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September before making its way to theaters on September 19.

Now, it will make its streaming debut after spending a few weeks in theaters. The Lost Bus will be available to stream on Apple TV+ beginning on October 3.

Everything coming to Apple TV+ in October 2025

Apple TV+ logo in front of a meadow to represent March 2025.

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Apple TV+ in October 2025. Note: They are separated by day.

Wednesday, October 1

  • Slow Horses (Season 5, Episode 2)
  • The Morning Show (Season 4, Episode 3)

Friday, October 3

  • The Los Bus
  • The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Season 3, Episode 4)
  • The Sisters Grimm (Series premiere)

Wednesday, October 8

  • Slow Horses (Season 5, Episode 3)
  • The Morning Show (Season 4, Episode 4)

Friday, October 10

  • Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars
  • The Last Frontier (Two-episode series premiere)
  • The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Season 3, Episode 5)

Wednesday, October 15

  • Loot (Two-episode Season 3 premiere)
  • Slow Horses (Season 5, Episode 4)
  • The Morning Show (Season 4, Episode 5)

Friday, October 17

  • Mr. Scorsese
  • The Last Frontier (Episode 3)
  • The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Season 3, Episode 6)

Wednesday, October 22

  • Loot (Season 3, Episode 3)
  • Slow Horses (Season 5, Episode 5)
  • The Morning Show (Season 4, Episode 6)

Friday, October 24

  • Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost
  • The Last Frontier (Episode 4)
  • The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Season 3, Episode 7)

Wednesday, October 29

  • Down Cemetery Road (Two-episode series premiere)
  • Loot (Season 3, Episode 4)
  • Slow Horses (Season 5, Episode 6)
  • The Morning Show (Season 4, Episode 7)

Friday, October 31

  • The Last Frontier (Episode 5)
  • The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Season 3, Episode 8)
Andrew Korpan is the lead entertainment editor and film critic for ClutchPoints.

Apple TV