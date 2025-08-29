September is shaping up to be a month packed with prestige dramas and high-stakes thrillers on Apple TV+. From powerhouse stars like Denzel Washington and Jessica Chastain to returning fan favorites such as Gary Oldman in Slow Horses and Reese Witherspoon in The Morning Show, the service is setting the tone for fall viewing (Sign up for a free trial!).

Denzel Washington tells us about returning to New York to film his latest movie ‘HIGHEST 2 LOWEST’: “I’ve been on both sides of it, you know, sometimes you the one who’s money I wanted, sometimes I was the one whose money somebody else wanted. It was interesting just being back” pic.twitter.com/kbj86fCgn1 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Blockbuster Films and Series Premieres

The first major release comes on September 5 with Highest 2 Lowest, a crime drama directed by Spike Lee and starring Denzel Washington, per TomsGuide. Loosely based on Akira Kurosawa’s classic High and Low, the story shifts to modern-day New York. Washington plays David King, a legendary music executive whose life unravels after kidnappers target the wrong child. With an A24 and Apple Original Films stamp of approval and a strong Rotten Tomatoes debut, this one is already being touted as a must-watch.

Just under two weeks later, The Morning Show returns for its fourth season on September 17. With Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon leading the charge, the newsroom drama dives headfirst into deepfakes, corporate mergers, and blurred lines of truth. New faces like Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, and William Jackson Harper join the ensemble, promising added intrigue.

Then, on September 24, Apple brings back one of its most critically acclaimed series, Slow Horses. The espionage drama stars Gary Oldman as the razor-sharp but rough-edged Jackson Lamb, leading a misfit group of MI5 agents through another round of dangerous plots. This season introduces Nick Mohammed, best known from Ted Lasso, in a guest role that should shake things up.

Star Power in Late September

September 26 closes the month with a double hit. First is All of You, a romantic drama penned by Brett Goldstein and directed by William Bridges. The film explores love, fate, and the pull of soulmates through a twelve-year journey of heartbreak, friendship, and longing. Alongside Goldstein, Imogen Poots stars in what is expected to be one of the year’s most emotional Apple Originals.

That same day also marks the debut of The Savant, a tense thriller led by Jessica Chastain. Inspired by a Cosmopolitan feature, the eight-episode series follows her undercover work inside extremist networks, blending topical relevance with the intensity of a psychological drama. Chastain’s performance alone makes this one of the most anticipated Apple TV+ originals of 2025.

Complete List of September 2025 Releases on Apple TV+

September 5

Highest 2 Lowest

September 17

The Morning Show Season 4

September 24

Slow Horses Season 5

September 26

All of You

The Savant