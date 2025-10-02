It's officially spooky season, and Hulu has new movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service in October 2025 that subscribers will want to keep an eye out for (Sign up for a free trial!). It follows up a month with other big premieres, like Glen Powell's Chad Powers series.
The first highlight is part of the Scream series coming to Hulu in October 2025, just in time for Halloween. The first three movies in the Scream series are all going to be available to stream on Hulu beginning on Wednesday, October 1.
All three entries were hits at the box office. The first Scream movie made over $103 million domestically, the highest figure in the series. The sequel made over $100 million domestically. Scream 3 was a bigger dip, making $89 million domestically, but it raked in another $72 million internationally. It made a total of $161.8 million worldwide.
Everything coming to Hulu in October 2025
Below is the full list of new titles coming to Hulu in October 2025. Note: they are separated by day.
Wednesday, October 1
- 2012
- 2012 (En Español)
- Atomic Blonde
- Barbarian
- Blade
- Blade (En Español)
- Blade II
- Blade II (En Español)
- Blade: Trinity
- Blade: Trinity (En Español)
- Bogus
- Die Hard
- Die Hard 2
- Die Hard With a Vengeance
- Edward Scissorhands
- Gentlemen Broncos
- Guess Who
- Guess Who (En Español)
- Half Past Dead
- Half Past Dead (En Español)
- Halloween (2018)
- Hide and Seek
- Hotel Transylvania
- Hotel Transylvania (En Español)
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- Hotel Transylvania 2 (En Español)
- How Do You Know
- How Do You Know (En Español)
- I Spy
- I Spy (En Español)
- Ice Age: Collision Course
- Ip Man
- Ip Man 2
- Ip Man 3
- Ip Man 4
- Joy Ride
- Knight and Day
- Live Free or Die Hard
- Madagascar
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
- Master Z
- Monte Carlo
- NIghtmare Alley
- Saw
- Saw 2
- Saw 3
- Saw 4
- Saw 5
- Saw 6
- Saw: The Last Chapter
- Scream
- Scream 2
- Scream 3
- Sinister
- The Darjeeling Limited
- The Empty Man
- The Exchange
- The Hand That Rocks the Cradle
- The Ides of March
- The Ides of March (En Español)
- The Last Witch Hunter
- The Tree of Life
- Twilight
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon
- Underwater
- Vampires Suck
- Water for Elephants
Thursday, October 2
- Abbott Elementary (Season 5 premiere)
- Shifting Gears (Season 2 premiere)
- History's Most Shocking (Season 1)
- Hunting History with Steve Rinella (Season 1)
- Married at First Sight (Season 18)
- Married at First Sight: Afterparty (Season 1)
- Mafia Mamma
Friday, October 3
- The Happening
- LOL Live with Justin Silva
- LOL Live with Lea'h Sampson
- The Sixth Sense
- Werewolves
Saturday, October 4
- The Bachelorette (Seasons 18-19)
- Fire Force (Season 3, Episodes 1-12; dubbed)
- Ghost Adventures (Season 13)
- Halloween Wars (Seasons 1-3)
- My Hero Academia (Final Season premiere; subbed)
- Natalie Wood: An American Murder Mystery (Season 1)
- 90 Day Fiancé (Season 11)
- Paranormal Lockdown (Season 3)
- Spy x Family (Season 3 premiere; subbed)
- Sister Wives (Season 1)
Sunday, October 5
- Digimon Beatbreak (Season 1 premiere; subbed)
Monday, October 6
- Gintama (Seasons 2-3; dubbed)
Tuesday, October 7
- Branding in Seongsu (Season 1; subbed)
- The Rule of Jenny Pen
Wednesday, October 8
- Stay
Thursday, October 9
- Ancient Aliens (Season 21)
- Crime Beat (Seasons 6a-6c)
- Customer Wars (Season 5)
- In Search of Aliens (Season 1)
- MonsterQuest: Serpentine Creatures (Season 1)
- Pawn Stars (Season 23)
- WWE's Greatest Moments (Season 1)
Friday, October 10
- 9-1-1 (Season 9 premiere)
- 9-1-1: Nashville (Series premiere)
- Grey's Anatomy (Season 22 premiere)
- Frankie Quiñones: Damn That's Crazy (Special premiere)
- The Hills Have Eyes
- The Hills Have Eyes 2
- The Omen
- Saint Clare
Saturday, October 11
- Ghost Adventures (Seasons 20-22)
- Halloween Baking Championship (Seasons 1-2, 5)
Sunday, October 12
- Vinland Saga (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)
Monday, October 13
- Solar Opposites (Season 6)
Tuesday, October 14
- Obituary (Season 2)
Wednesday, October 15
- Murdaugh: Death In the Family (Series premiere)
Thursday, October 16
- Duck Dynasty: The Revival (Season 1)
- Storage Wars (Seasons 13-14)
- The Cabin in the Woods
Friday, October 17
- 40 Acres
- What Happens Later
Saturday, October 18
- Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery (Season 1)
- Evil Lives Here (Seasons 2 and 5)
- Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death (Seasons 4-6)
Monday, October 20
- 9-1-1: Lone Star (Season 5)
- Anyone but You
- Anyone but You (En Español)
- Freud's Last Session
- Freud's Last Session (En Español)
Tuesday, October 21
- Texas True Crime (Season 6)
Wednesday, October 22
- The Hand That Rocks the Cradle
- American Ripper (Season 1)
- Extreme Road Ragers (Season 1B)
- Homicide Squad New Orleans (Season 1)
- Neighborhood Wars (Season 7)
- Swamp People: Serpent Invasion (Season 5)
- WWE Rivals (Season 5)
- A Christmas in Tennessee
- Christmas Plus One
- Deadly Girls Trip
- Hot Chocolate Holiday
- Match Made in Mistletoe
Thursday, October 23
- A Very Merry Beauty Salon
- Friday, October 24
- Unholy Trinity
Saturday, October 25
- Evil Lives Here (Season 7)
- Ghost Adventures (Seasons 23 and 25)
- Virgins (Season 1)
Tuesday, October 28
- The Exorcism
Wednesday, October 29
- Bachelor Pad (Season 2)
Thursday, October 30
- 48 Hours to Buy (Season 2)
- Cold Case Files: Dead West (Season 1)
- Million Dollar Zombie Flips (Season 1)
- Murder in Nashville
- Rebuilding a Dream Christmas
- Sincerely, Truly Christmas
- Swamp Mysteries (Season 3)
- Swamp People (Season 16)
- Tiny House Nation: Memory Lane (Season 1)
Friday, October 31
- Great Expectations
- Last Seen Alive
- Mr. Holland's Opus
- Roll Bounce
- Unstoppable
- Whip It
