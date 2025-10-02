It's officially spooky season, and Hulu has new movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service in October 2025 that subscribers will want to keep an eye out for (Sign up for a free trial!). It follows up a month with other big premieres, like Glen Powell's Chad Powers series.

The first highlight is part of the Scream series coming to Hulu in October 2025, just in time for Halloween. The first three movies in the Scream series are all going to be available to stream on Hulu beginning on Wednesday, October 1.

All three entries were hits at the box office. The first Scream movie made over $103 million domestically, the highest figure in the series. The sequel made over $100 million domestically. Scream 3 was a bigger dip, making $89 million domestically, but it raked in another $72 million internationally. It made a total of $161.8 million worldwide.

Everything coming to Hulu in October 2025

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Hulu in October 2025. Note: they are separated by day.

Wednesday, October 1

2012

2012 (En Español)

Atomic Blonde

Barbarian

Blade

Blade (En Español)

Blade II

Blade II (En Español)

Blade: Trinity

Blade: Trinity (En Español)

Bogus

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Die Hard With a Vengeance

Edward Scissorhands

Gentlemen Broncos

Guess Who

Guess Who (En Español)

Half Past Dead

Half Past Dead (En Español)

Halloween (2018)

Hide and Seek

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania (En Español)

Hotel Transylvania 2

Hotel Transylvania 2 (En Español)

How Do You Know

How Do You Know (En Español)

I Spy

I Spy (En Español)

Ice Age: Collision Course

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

Ip Man 3

Ip Man 4

Joy Ride

Knight and Day

Live Free or Die Hard

Madagascar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted

Master Z

Monte Carlo

NIghtmare Alley

Saw

Saw 2

Saw 3

Saw 4

Saw 5

Saw 6

Saw: The Last Chapter

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Sinister

The Darjeeling Limited

The Empty Man

The Exchange

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle

The Ides of March

The Ides of March (En Español)

The Last Witch Hunter

The Tree of Life

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

Underwater

Vampires Suck

Water for Elephants

Thursday, October 2

Abbott Elementary (Season 5 premiere)

Shifting Gears (Season 2 premiere)

History's Most Shocking (Season 1)

Hunting History with Steve Rinella (Season 1)

Married at First Sight (Season 18)

Married at First Sight: Afterparty (Season 1)

Mafia Mamma

Friday, October 3

The Happening

LOL Live with Justin Silva

LOL Live with Lea'h Sampson

The Sixth Sense

Werewolves

Saturday, October 4

The Bachelorette (Seasons 18-19)

Fire Force (Season 3, Episodes 1-12; dubbed)

Ghost Adventures (Season 13)

Halloween Wars (Seasons 1-3)

My Hero Academia (Final Season premiere; subbed)

Natalie Wood: An American Murder Mystery (Season 1)

90 Day Fiancé (Season 11)

Paranormal Lockdown (Season 3)

Spy x Family (Season 3 premiere; subbed)

Sister Wives (Season 1)

Sunday, October 5

Digimon Beatbreak (Season 1 premiere; subbed)

Monday, October 6

Gintama (Seasons 2-3; dubbed)

Tuesday, October 7

Branding in Seongsu (Season 1; subbed)

The Rule of Jenny Pen

Wednesday, October 8

Stay

Thursday, October 9

Ancient Aliens (Season 21)

Crime Beat (Seasons 6a-6c)

Customer Wars (Season 5)

In Search of Aliens (Season 1)

MonsterQuest: Serpentine Creatures (Season 1)

Pawn Stars (Season 23)

WWE's Greatest Moments (Season 1)

Friday, October 10

9-1-1 (Season 9 premiere)

9-1-1: Nashville (Series premiere)

Grey's Anatomy (Season 22 premiere)

Frankie Quiñones: Damn That's Crazy (Special premiere)

The Hills Have Eyes

The Hills Have Eyes 2

The Omen

Saint Clare

Saturday, October 11

Ghost Adventures (Seasons 20-22)

Halloween Baking Championship (Seasons 1-2, 5)

Sunday, October 12

Vinland Saga (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)

Monday, October 13

Solar Opposites (Season 6)

Tuesday, October 14

Obituary (Season 2)

Wednesday, October 15

Murdaugh: Death In the Family (Series premiere)

Thursday, October 16

Duck Dynasty: The Revival (Season 1)

Storage Wars (Seasons 13-14)

The Cabin in the Woods

Friday, October 17

40 Acres

What Happens Later

Saturday, October 18

Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery (Season 1)

Evil Lives Here (Seasons 2 and 5)

Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death (Seasons 4-6)

Monday, October 20

9-1-1: Lone Star (Season 5)

Anyone but You

Anyone but You (En Español)

Freud's Last Session

Freud's Last Session (En Español)

Tuesday, October 21

Texas True Crime (Season 6)

Wednesday, October 22

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle

American Ripper (Season 1)

Extreme Road Ragers (Season 1B)

Homicide Squad New Orleans (Season 1)

Neighborhood Wars (Season 7)

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion (Season 5)

WWE Rivals (Season 5)

A Christmas in Tennessee

Christmas Plus One

Deadly Girls Trip

Hot Chocolate Holiday

Match Made in Mistletoe

Thursday, October 23

A Very Merry Beauty Salon

Friday, October 24

Unholy Trinity

Saturday, October 25

Evil Lives Here (Season 7)

Ghost Adventures (Seasons 23 and 25)

Virgins (Season 1)

Tuesday, October 28

The Exorcism

Wednesday, October 29

Bachelor Pad (Season 2)

Thursday, October 30

48 Hours to Buy (Season 2)

Cold Case Files: Dead West (Season 1)

Million Dollar Zombie Flips (Season 1)

Murder in Nashville

Rebuilding a Dream Christmas

Sincerely, Truly Christmas

Swamp Mysteries (Season 3)

Swamp People (Season 16)

Tiny House Nation: Memory Lane (Season 1)

Friday, October 31

Great Expectations

Last Seen Alive

Mr. Holland's Opus

Roll Bounce

Unstoppable

Whip It

