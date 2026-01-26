Just days after getting nominated for the upcoming Oscars, aka Academy Awards, for the 2025 critically acclaimed-film Train Dreams, Shane McMahon has opened up and heaped praise on wife, Marissa McMahon.

In a heartfelt and emotional post, McMahon expressed his feelings over his wife's achievement and addressed how it was a “dream come true” moment for her. Highlighting her contributions behind the film, McMahon poured his heart out in the post.

“Congratulations Marissa Mac on a dream come true. You are in rare air with your movie Train Dreams receiving 4 Academy Award Nominations. This movie would not have been made without you. You are an inspiration to me and our three sons. Declan, Kenyon Rogan and I could not be happier for or more proud of you. So well deserved.”

Train Dreams has been directed by Clint Bentley and stars Joel Edgerton. The film has been nominated for the “Best Picture” category. In a social media post shared by The Academy, the nominations included Bugonia, F1, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Sinners, and Train Dreams.

It was released last year in Nov. 2025 on the streaming platform Netflix and a few select theatres. The film received several positive reviews upon release. The acclaimed film was co-produced by Marissa McMahon, also known as Shane McMahon's wife. Apart from working as a producer for Train Dreams, her filmography also includes What Maisie Knew, A Private War, Anamorph, and more. The prestigious Academy Award nomination comes weeks after the film secured a Golden Globe award and multiple accolades won in the last few months.