Months after the conclusion of the extremely popular Netflix original show, Stranger Things, the cast were recently caught reuniting for a special occasion. Playing Robin in the show, actress Maya Hawke recently tied the knot with musician Christian Lee Hutson.

Hawke, 27, married Hutson during a surprise Valentine's Day wedding in New York City on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. As pictures started to go viral on the internet, her castmates from Stranger Things were spotted celebrating with her.

Among the cast present were Joe Keery, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, and Charlie Heaton. They were also joined by the legendary actor and Maya Hawke's father, Ethan Hawke, and her mother, the iconic Uma Thurman. Her younger brother, Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke, was also present at the wedding. Photos on the internet included Hawke walking down the aisle with her father, while multiple other pictures also featured the Stranger Things cast having a gala time. The wedding was also attended by Sam Nivola, Kathryn Newton, and others.

Maya Hawke se casó en pleno San Valentín con el cantante Christian Lee Hutson. Las fotos captaron a sus papás y varios de sus compañeros del elenco de Stranger Things como invitados. Ay 🥰💖 pic.twitter.com/8xWwwNfWz3 — Carla ❁ (@shannonlada) February 15, 2026

Hawke has been in a relationship with longtime friend and fellow musician Christian Lee Hutson since 2023. Following the conclusion of Stranger Things, Hawke's projects include Wishful Thinking and One Night Only, as well as The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

WWE star CM Punk shares his take on the controversial Stranger Things finale

In Jan. 2026, while appearing on the My Mom's Basement podcast, Punk opened up and shared his genuine thoughts on the Stranger Things finale. “People [are] just straight up mad about the way it ended, and I thought the 45-minute epilogue—I was like, now mind you, I’m not a feverish Stranger Things fan,' Punk said.

“I’ve watched the entire show. Hard to remember what has happened because they spend way too much time in between seasons, which I feel is a valid criticism,” Punk continued. “I thought it was so poetic the way they wrapped it up. At the heart of the movie, it's a nostalgia bomb.”