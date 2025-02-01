If you were looking for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to make their red carpet debut on Sunday, you're out of luck. According to multiple sources via TMZ, PEOPLE, Daily Mail, Page Six, and more, Swift will be attending the Grammys solo.

If you're not keeping up with sports, Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will be heading to the Super Bowl next Sunday, Feb. 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Swift and Kelce were in the same predicament last year when the Chiefs faced the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl and she was up for several Grammy Awards. Leading up to Swift's big day last year, the tight end wished her the best of luck and shared that he wished he could attend.

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for, but I think I got practice on Sunday,” Kelce told The Pat McAfee Show last year. “Is it Saturday or Sunday? I know I got practice Saturday, but Sunday's a travel day. Unfortunately, I gotta get ready for this big ol' Super Bowl that we got in a week.”

Swift is up for six Grammy nominations as her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album Of The Year. “Fortnight,” the lead single from the project which features Post Malone, is nominated for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best Music Video. Lastly, her collaboration with Gracie Abrams, “us,” is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Kelce will be practicing as the Chiefs will be heading to New Orleans next weekend and preparing to potentially make history by being the first team in the NFL to win the Super Bowl three times in a row.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Discuss Their Future

This weekend and the following will be very busy for the couple as Swift takes on the Grammys as a presenter and nominee with Kelce embarking on his fifth Super Bowl. However, what will happen after the couple attends their respective large career events? Swift and Kelce have already been discussing a future with one another including looking into some Kansas City real estate.

“When they have time, they want to look at real estate,” the source told Us Weekly last week. Swift and Kelce are also talking “about exploring buying a home together.”

This is not the first time that the couple has decided to include one another in future plans.

“Taylor and Travis are all in with each other, that is a simple fact everyone can agree with, but as it pertains to where they will live in the foreseeable future, especially together, will be judged by a few factors,” a source told the publication.

“He's not ready to retire, but if the Chiefs win a third consecutive Super Bowl, Travis will be more prone to retire after his current contract that expires in 2027 and ride off into the sunset and look to start a family with Taylor anywhere she wants, which is leaning towards Nashville,” the source said.

The couple will most likely be pausing their search for a home after they finish up these upcoming weekends. The Grammys will be held on Feb. 2 in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. EST and the Super Bowl is on Feb. 9 in New Orleans starting at 6:30 EST.