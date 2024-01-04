Hint: it involves his day job with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The most famous celebrity boyfriend on the planet at the moment, Travis Kelce, has the gall to deprive Swifties of their first glimpse of him and Taylor Swift together on the red carpet of a major awards show, the Golden Globes, for the first time as a couple on Sunday… just because of pesky old football!

Even though the Kansas City Chiefs have already clinched a playoff spot, and their game against the Chargers on Sunday will be in Los Angeles, just a few miles from where the Golden Globes is set to film, party-pooping head coach Andy Reid is making his All-Pro tight end suit up for the regular season finale against the lowly Chargers.

If this were a Disney Channel show, Kelce would agree to both be at the game and the awards show, and then lament to his best friend Patrick Mahomes about the conundrum he finds himself in. Mahomes would then suggest he simply cover for Kelce, while Travis comedically shuffles back and forth between the two events.

The quick changes would of course be rife with hilarious wardrobe malfunctions that nearly get Kelce caught, until he eventually confesses to both Andy Reid and Taylor Swift that he promised to be two places at once. At which point he would learn a valuable lesson about commitment while finding a sincere yet comical way to make it up to both slighted parties.

Mahomes would then end the episode with a delightful non-sequitur that gets the laugh track cranked up to full blast and reminds us while we'll be tuning in again to this fun-filled program next week.

I'm sorry, what were we talking about? I think I may have gone down the if-this-was-a-Disney-Channel-show-rabbit-hole again.

Ah yes, why Travis Kelce won't be walking the red carpet with Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes. In short, he has a commitment to his day job — playing football. But if anyone wants to develop my Hannah Montana-esque Travis Kelce Disney show, please holler — I've got the first three seasons mapped out and production ready!