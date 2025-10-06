Even when celebrating his birthday, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce took his family out to see Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl movie, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl.

A picture has surfaced of Kelce with his mom, Donna Kelce, his aunt, and his uncle at a movie theater. Of course, they were there to see The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, supporting the tight end's fiancée.

Travis and his family went to see “The Official Release Party of a Showgirl” tonight 🥹❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/n3cDGhHaZv — 🏈👑❤️‍🔥 | fan acct. (@TayvisHaze) October 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

According to TMZ Sports, it appears they went to a movie theater in Jacksonville, Florida. If so, this would make sense, given that Kelce and the Chiefs will play the Jaguars on Monday Night Football.

Kelce and the Chiefs are riding high coming off two straight wins. They started the season 0-2, but they won their last two games against the New York Giants and the Baltimore Ravens.

So far, Kelce has 15 catches for 182 yards in four games. He scored a touchdown in the opening game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Kelce is in the midst of his 13th season in the NFL, and he has spent all of them with the Chiefs. He deliberated retirement following the Chiefs' Super Bowl 59 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. But he is back for at least one more year.

Taylor Swift's Life of a Showgirl movie took off at the box office

Article Continues Below

On Friday, October 3, 2025, Swift released The Official Release Party of a Showgirl to tie in with her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl. It dominated the box office.

During its opening weekend, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl grossed $33 million domestically. It made another $13 million overseas, bringing its total haul to $46 million for the weekend.

It was the top-performing movie in the United States during its opening weekend. The Official Release Party of a Showgirl out-grossed the Dwayne Johnson-led Smashing Machine, which made just $6 million domestically. It also beat out Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another, which grossed $11.1 million in its second weekend.

$15.8 million of The Official Release Party of a Showgirl's opening weekend came on Friday, October 3, 2025. That was the same day as the release of The Life of a Showgirl.