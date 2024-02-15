The UFC has announced that top flyweight contenders Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot will headline the return to the Jersey Shore at UFC Atlantic City.

The upcoming UFC Atlantic City event has received a significant boost with the news that the highly anticipated clash between Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot has been elevated to the main event. This promises to be an enthralling battle between two of the most exciting prospects in the women's flyweight division, both boasting extensive winning streaks and a relentless drive to the top.

Blanchfield, a 24-year-old phenom, has taken the MMA world by storm since her professional debut in 2019. With a record of 12-1, she has showcased a diverse skill set and a knack for finishing fights. Her victories have been nothing short of dominant, with six of them coming by way of stoppage. Blanchfield's confidence and well-rounded striking and grappling have made her a fan favorite, and she is quickly emerging as a title contender in the flyweight division.

Fiorot, on the other hand, is a seasoned veteran with a kickboxing background. Since joining the UFC in 2020, she has remained undefeated in the UFC, racking up six straight victories. Fiorot's striking is her most potent weapon, with heavy kicks and precise punches forming the foundation of her attack. However, she has also shown impressive grappling skills, submitting two of her opponents. Fiorot's experience and technical striking ability make her a formidable challenge for any opponent.

This matchup presents a fascinating stylistic clash. Blanchfield's aggression and grappling prowess will go head-to-head with Fiorot's technical striking and powerful kicks. The early rounds are likely to be a striking battle, with both fighters looking to establish their dominance. Blanchfield will look to close the distance and utilize her wrestling to take the fight to the ground, where she can capitalize on her submission skills. Fiorot, on the other hand, will aim to keep the fight standing and pepper Blanchfield with kicks and punches from the outside.

The outcome of this fight could have significant implications for the flyweight division. A win for Blanchfield would solidify her position as a top contender and potentially earn her a title shot in the near future. For Fiorot, a victory would mean a potential title shot is on the horizon for the flyweight from France.

UFC Atlantic City Fight Card

The UFC's return to Atlantic City is going to be a good one with a stacked fight night event on March 30th. Aside from the two top women's flyweights going at in the main event, we also have a banger in the co-main event between two heavy-hitting welterweights as Vicente Luque looks to continue his winning ways while Joaquin Buckley is looking for a statement victory in his new weight class. Check out the full lineup for UFC Atlantic City below.