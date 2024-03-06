Erling Haaland's recent statements have ignited speculation regarding a potential transfer to Real Madrid, hinting that an extension with Manchester City isn't his main priority. The prolific goal-scorer, who joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 on a five-year deal, expressed his happiness at the Etihad Stadium while leaving a tantalizing suggestion that he may consider other options in the future.
During a press conference on Tuesday, Haaland emphasized his contentment at Manchester City, stating, “I'm really happy, especially with the people I'm surrounded by. The manager, the directors, the board, I am really happy, I have to say. I say this now: it will probably be a massive headline; tomorrow you never know what the future brings, but I am happy. You can write this, but you also have to write everything I said before. I am happy.”
However, when questioned about the possibility of a new contract with City, Haaland shifted his focus to the pitch, remarking, “Yeah, my focus is mainly now on the pitch; there's a lot of games, two days ago a derby, now CL, Sunday is Liverpool so I think I should focus on that.”
Amidst these remarks, La Liga giants Real Madrid have emerged as potential suitors for the 23-year-old striker. Reports suggest that Haaland's contract may include a release clause that clubs outside England can activate in the summer of 2024. However, it remains uncertain whether Real Madrid would be willing to meet the rumored astronomical transfer fee of £200 million ($252 million) for the Cityzens star, especially after securing the signing of Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe.
Haaland remains committed to his duties at Manchester City, focusing on upcoming matches, including the Champions League clash against Copenhagen and the pivotal Premier League encounter against Liverpool. However, his comments have undoubtedly fueled speculation about his future, making fans and pundits intrigued about the next chapter in his illustrious career.