These stars all had it bad after giving their all for these roles

Acting is often glorified as a glamorous profession, but behind the red carpet lies a world where the lines between reality and fiction blur, sometimes with detrimental effects. The immersive nature of bringing characters to life on screen can take a toll on an actor's mental health, leading to struggles that extend far beyond the duration of a film shoot. From Kumail Nanjiani‘s battle with negative reviews to Lady Gaga's deep dive into darkness for “House of Gucci,” the impact of roles on actors' well-being is a stark reality that deserves attention, according to Thethings.

Immersion in Character: A Double-Edged Sword

Fully immersing themselves in a character is a hallmark of exceptional acting, but it can come at a cost. Kumail Nanjiani's candid revelation about the toll “Eternals” took on his mental well-being sheds light on the darker side of the profession. The barrage of negative reviews and heightened expectations surrounding the Marvel film left Nanjiani grappling with self-doubt and anxiety. Despite the stellar ensemble cast and acclaimed director, the film's reception took an emotional toll on Nanjiani and his fellow cast members.

“I think there was some weird soup in the atmosphere for why that movie got slammed so much, and I think not much of it has to do with the actual quality of the movie,” Nanjiani said. “It was really hard, and that was when I thought it was unfair to me and unfair to [my wife] Emily, and I can’t approach my work this way anymore. Some shit has to change, so I started counseling. I still talk to my therapist about that.”

Also, Tom Holland's experience with “The Crowded Room” underscores the mental challenges actors face when tackling psychologically demanding roles. For Holland, embodying the character of Danny meant confronting unfamiliar territory in his own mind. The lines between fiction and reality blurred, leading to a profound struggle to detach from the character's turmoil even after the cameras stopped rolling.

Living the Role: Lady Gaga's Struggle with “House of Gucci”

Lady Gaga's immersive approach to her role in “House of Gucci” offers a glimpse into the lengths actors go to in pursuit of authenticity. Portraying the complex and morally ambiguous character of Patrizia Reggiani, Gaga found herself engulfed in darkness both on and off-screen. Living as Reggiani for over a year, Gaga grappled with the weight of her character's actions, necessitating the presence of a psychiatric nurse during filming. Gaga's candid reflection on her penchant for extreme roles underscores the fine line between dedication and self-preservation in the pursuit of art.

Navigating Emotional Terrain: Zendaya's Struggle with “Euphoria”

Another instance is how Zendaya's portrayal of Rue in “Euphoria” delves into the raw and unfiltered realities of addiction and adolescence. However, navigating Rue's tumultuous journey took a toll on Zendaya's emotional well-being. Confronted with harrowing scenes and challenging character dynamics, Zendaya found herself grappling with the emotional aftermath of her performance. The dissonance between fiction and reality blurred, leaving Zendaya to contend with the residual effects of her character's trauma.

The Burden of Intensity: Michael B. Jordan's Experience with “Black Panther”

Michael B. Jordan's transformative performance as Erik Killmonger in “Black Panther” resonated with audiences worldwide. However, the emotional depths Jordan plumbed to inhabit the character exacted a toll on his mental health. Isolating himself from loved ones and immersing himself in Killmonger's anguish left Jordan grappling with feelings of loneliness and detachment. Seeking solace in therapy, Jordan's journey underscores the importance of self-care and support in navigating the emotional demands of intense roles.

Navigating the Aftermath: Seeking Healing and Recovery

Furthermore, the experiences of Kumail Nanjiani, Holland, Gaga, Zendaya, and Jordan highlight the multifaceted challenges actors face in reconciling the demands of their craft with their own mental well-being. While the pursuit of authenticity and immersion drives their performances, the emotional fallout underscores the importance of prioritizing self-care and seeking support when needed. From therapy to self-reflection, each actor's journey towards healing offers valuable insights into the complexities of the human psyche and the resilience of the human spirit.

Conclusion: The Cost of Artistic Excellence

In sum, the ever-evolving landscape of cinema, the boundary-pushing performances of actors serve as testaments to the power of storytelling. Yet, behind the glitz and glamour lies a stark reality: the toll such performances can take on the individuals who bring them to life. Nanjiani, Holland, Gaga, Zendaya, and Jordan's experiences offer a poignant reminder of the sacrifices artists make in the pursuit of their craft. As audiences continue to be enthralled by their on-screen performances, let us not forget the human beings behind the characters, grappling with their own inner demons in the quest for artistic excellence.