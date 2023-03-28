Georgia clashes with Norway! Catch the Euro 2024 Qualifiers odds series here, featuring our Georgia-Norway prediction and pick.

Georgia comes into this game oozing with confidence. They recently won 6-1 over Mongolia, which featured a brace from Giorgi Chakvetadze and goals from Davit Volkovi, Saba Lobzhanidze, Giorgi Beridze, and Budu Zivzivadze.

On the other hand, Norway lost 3-0 to Luis de la Fuente’s Spain in their most recent game. A goal from Dani Olmo and a brace from Joselu sealed the deal for Spain.

Here are the Georgia-Norway soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Euro 2024 Qualifiers Odds: Georgia-Norway Odds

Georgia: +260

Norway: +110

Draw: +220

Over 2.5 Goals: +134

Under 2.5 Goals: -164

How to Watch Georgia vs. Norway

TV: DAZN, Fox Sports 2

Stream: DirecTV Stream, Fox Sports App, FoxSports.com, fuboTV, ViX+

Time: 12 PM ET / 9 AM ET

Why Georgia Can Beat Norway

Georgia is ranked 78th in the FIFA Men’s world rankings, ahead of China, Guinea, and Jordan. Georgia was free in the first round, although they did beat Mongolia 6-1 in a friendly match.

Georgia enjoyed the majority of its fixtures in the previous year. In League C Group 4 of the UEFA Nations League, Georgia secured the tournament double over Gibraltar and North Macedonia, and they got one win and a goalless draw against Bulgaria. They topped the group with 16 of the possible 18 points, scoring 16 goals while conceding just three. Georgia also enjoyed three friendly matches in 2022. The Jvarosnebi won over Bosnia and Herzegovina in March but had a goalless deadlock with Albania four days later. Their last friendly game was against World Cup semi-finalists Morocco, where Sofiane Boufal, Youssef El-Nesyri, and Hakim Ziyech scored the goals.

As an independent nation, Georgia is yet to make it to one of the major tournaments. This might be a good chance for them as they have a generational talent in Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Italy’s Serie A. Whether that can be enough remains to be seen as the team prepares for their first match in Euro 2024 Qualifiers after being free in the first round.

Anzor Mekvabishvili and Davit Khocholava are not with the team right now through injuries. Willy Sagnol will be fielding Kvaratskhelia with Budu Zivzivadze and Georges Mikautadze up front. Giorgi Aburjania, Zuriko Davitashvili, and Nika Kvekveskiri are the big names taking the midfield. Captain Guram Kashia, Otar Kakabadze, Lasha Dvali, and Solomon Kvirkvelia are set to start as defenders. Giorgi Loria is the most capped goalkeeper for the team with 77.

Why Norway Can Beat Georgia

Norway is ranked 43rd in the last FIFA rankings, ahead of Turkey, Ireland, Saudi Arabia, Greece, and Canada, while trailing Russia, Egypt, Algeria, and Scotland. Although Norway started the Qualifiers with a convincing 3-0 loss to Spain, that was a tough game for them and a loss was expected.

Norway only made it to Euro Championship once, in 2000, when they ended the competition in group stages in Netherlands and Belgium. Now the team has one of the best strikers in the world in Erling Haaland, but that has not helped them much recently as they missed the World Cup in Qatar too.

In League B Group 4 of the UEFA Nations League, Norway finished second in the section with a 3-1-2 record and 10 points. Norway had a smooth four-game run in the tourney, winning twice over Sweden and against Serbia while getting a goalless draw with the Slovenians. However, they folded into Slovenia and Serbia in the last two games. In two international friendles last November, Norway won 2-1 over Ireland but had a 1-1 draw with Finland.

When it comes to team news, Erling Haaland is once again out with an injury, along with Kristoffer Ajer. Manager Ståle Solbakken will try to survive this one by relying on team captain and Arsenal leader Martin Ødegaard. Alexander Sørloth and Jørgen Strand Larsen provide some quality attacks for the team. Mohamed Elyounoussi, Mats Møller Dæhli, and Sander Berge give some creative outputs in the midfield while Stefan Strandberg, Birger Meling, and Marcus Holmgren Pedersen make it into the backline. Ørjan Nyland stars as the starting goalkeeper for the Løvene.

Final Georgia-Norway Prediction & Pick

While the vast majority of Georgia’s victories in 2022 came against teams that they would have expected to beat, Sagnol’s side should feel confident of getting their Euro 2024 qualifying bid off to a respectable start. Norway held their own for long periods of their clash with Spain and were unlucky not to have breached the Roja backline. We can picture a tightly-fought score on the Batumi turf, but Norway’s advantage from their forwards give them the slight edge in this matchup.

Final Georgia-Norway Prediction & Pick: Norway (+110), Over 2.5 goals (+134)